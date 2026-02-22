XTech And Fulgar’s Q-SKIN®: Innovation And Performance For Early-Season Cycling And Hiking

MILAN — February 17, 2026 — With the arrival of the first sunny days, the desire to get back on the bike and enjoy outdoor walks and trekking grows stronger. XTech, a Brescia-based company and leader in the production of Made in Italy technical sports socks and apparel, presents a selection of garments made with Q-SKIN®, the innovative yarn developed by Fulgar, specifically designed to support cyclists, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts during the first activities of the warm season.

The collection includes highly high-performance garments for both cycling and outdoor sports: technical socks, four-season tops with either a soft or close fit, jackets and bib shorts, all designed to adapt perfectly to the changing weather conditions typical of early-season outings. These garments are the ideal solution for those returning to outdoor training after the winter break—whether cycling, trekking or simply walking in nature—ensuring optimal performance and maximum comfort.

Q-SKIN® is Fulgar’s polyamide 6.6 fiber that incorporates silver ions directly into the yarn during the spinning process. Thanks to their unique chemical and physical properties, these ions help regulate bacterial proliferation. Bacteria have a negative charge, while the silver ions contained in Q-SKIN® have a positive charge; this mechanism allows the silver ions to reduce excess bacterial flora.

The bacteriostatic effectiveness and resistance to repeated washing of Q-SKIN® by Fulgar® have been tested, confirming its effectiveness against the main Gram-positive (Staphylococcus aureus) and Gram-negative (Klebsiella pneumoniae) bacterial groups.

Q-SKIN® by Fulgar therefore becomes the perfect ingredient for early outdoor activities: during physical exercise, it helps reduce the development of unpleasant odors and bacterial growth, while delivering key benefits such as breathability, freshness and comfort, fully respecting the skin. This is a key advantage when starting to cycle or walk again in milder temperatures and wanting to fully enjoy the warm season.

“The arrival of spring brings enthusiasm for the first outdoor outings, whether by bike or on foot, and our collection was also designed with this time of year in mind. We chose Fulgar’s Q-SKIN® because we know how important it is for outdoor sports enthusiasts to rely on garments that guarantee maximum performance and comfort, especially when resuming regular training after winter. Whether professionals, cycling enthusiasts or trekking lovers, being able to count on cutting-edge materials means enjoying every moment of the warm season to the fullest,” says Samuele Ragnoli, owner of XTech.

“Spring is when many athletes return to outdoor training, and we know how crucial it is to choose the right apparel to fully enjoy this experience. Our Q-SKIN® yarn represents real added value for those seeking performance and well-being during the first outings of the warm season, both by bike and on foot. We are pleased that an Italian company like XTech has chosen to integrate this innovation into its spring collection, offering athletes a superior outdoor experience from the very first sunny days,” comments Daniela Antunes, Marketing Manager at Fulgar.

Posted: February 22, 2026

Source: Fulgar