RUDOLF Gets The Exclusive Global Distribution Rights For Sanitized® Textile Technologies

BURGDORF, Switzerland/ GERETSRIED, Germany— February 1, 2026 — With effect from today, RUDOLF officially assumes exclusive global distribution rights for Sanitized® textile technologies from SANITIZED AG. This is the next milestone in the strategic collaboration announced in 2025, with the partnership between the two companies now fully implemented and expanded worldwide.

A transition phase began on September 1, 2025. During this phase, continuous customer supply and technical support were ensured jointly. This phase has now been successfully completed, paving the way for long-term global cooperation. It strengthens the international supply chain by ensuring a consistent and dependable global supply of products and services.

Textile technologies from SANITIZED: Innovation, hygiene & functionality

With textile technologies from SANITIZED, RUDOLF is expanding its already comprehensive portfolio along the entire textile value chain – from pretreatment and finishing to solutions that make the functional added value tangible for end consumers.

Sanitized® technologies ideally complement this offering, as they cover key functions such as odor control, hygiene, freshness, and material protection. The portfolio focuses on three technological platforms.

Sanitized® Odorex™ comprises biocide-free technologies for odor neutralization, especially for easily washable textiles. These solutions offer effective odor management without biocidal substances and are ideal for brands that focus on conscious material selection, sustainable freshness, and high comfort.

Sanitized® Puretec™ offers high-performance odor control solutions. The technologies are based on antimicrobial mechanisms and provide clothing and home textiles with an integrated hygiene function. These solutions ensure long-lasting freshness, reduce unpleasant odors, and enhance comfort.

Sanitized® Silvertec™ is characterized by its high resistance to washing, dry cleaning, and high temperatures. By inhibiting bacterial growth, it prevents odors from forming, making it a valuable technology, especially for textiles that are worn for long periods of time or are difficult to wash.

In addition to its core portfolio, SANITIZED offers additional technologies for special applications in particularly demanding areas of use where a strong fungicidal or insecticidal effect is required. These technologies provide targeted and reliable material protection under difficult conditions.

Non-biocidal odor management for lasting freshness

OX20 is an innovative, non-biocidal technology that complements the joint portfolio: it neutralizes odors not through chemical-biological mechanisms, but through physical adsorption. OX20 is bluesign certified and a GOTS- approved additive. OX20 offers particularly reliable, long-lasting performance – even after many wash cycles. The technology can be flexibly integrated into existing finishing processes, is compatible with numerous fibers, and is ideal for demanding textile applications such as activewear, underwear, or workwear. Thanks to RUDOLF’s excellent technical service for its customers, it is also ensured that different functional technologies – for example, non- biocidal odor control combined with high-quality hydrophilic finishes for activewear – are optimally coordinated and work together perfectly in application.

On February 1, 2026, RUDOLF will officially take over the complete exclusive distribution rights for Sanitized® textile technologies. By bundling all products and services with a single global partner, customers benefit from a clear, uniform point of contact for advice, product orders, and technical support:

SANITIZED and RUDOLF combine their international presence with strong local proximity, giving customers more direct access to contact persons, faster response times, and reliable technical support. The combination of the two companies’ expertise ensures that brands and manufacturers worldwide have access to first-class technologies and a globally available supply chain that provides that provides them with sustainable support in the development of innovative and durable textiles.

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: SANITIZED AG / Rudolf Holding SE & Co. KG