Rieter Responds To Higher Raw Material Prices

WINTERTHUR, Switzerland — February 12, 2026 — Global political and economic developments have been leading to rising raw material and energy costs for some time.

The textile machinery industry is also affected by this trend. Rieter machines and components consist to a large extent of steel, copper, aluminum and electronics. These materials in particular have seen higher demand and higher prices in recent months.

Rieter has not yet passed on the additional costs to its customers. Since the price trend is proving to be long-term, the company will adjust its prices from March 2026.

Posted: February 14, 2026

Source: Rieter Ltd.