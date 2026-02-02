Pets In Fashion: Functional And Sustainable Textiles Find New Market At Intertextile Apparel

SHANGHAI — February 2,2026 — China’s pet economy is booming, especially amongst younger generations, and pet apparel – from designer outfits to functional garments – was a RMB 3.5 billion (over USD 500 million) market in 2024, growing more than 20% annually[1]. To help exhibitors harness this trend, Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2026 will launch the Pet Boutique, presenting a range of innovative, sustainable materials that prioritise both functionality and comfort for pets.

The display area will be adjacent to a larger, restructured Functional Lab, with both that zone and Econogy Hub showcasing textiles that tie ‘eco’ with technical performance, a strong focus in the global market. This spring, over 3,000 exhibitors will unveil the season’s innovations across 190,000 sqm at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

In China, pet ownership is on the rise, as is annual spending per pet, with both factors leading to astronomical growth and a pet market that could be worth RMB 1.15 trillion (over USD 164 billion) by 2028[2]. As such, Intertextile Apparel is set to launch the Pet Boutique display area at its upcoming edition from 11 – 13 March, allowing textile suppliers to feature a range of pet-ready fabrics, accessories and apparel for buyers to explore. Exhibitors with samples on show include Lenzing, showing how renewable wood-based fibres can be used for pet products; Idole, using SOLOTEX® to create textiles that blend fashion and function; as well as SilkİPEK Tekstil; Heng Li String and Braid; G.K Infinite; and more.

Younger generations born in the 1990s and 2000s are influencing market trends towards premium pet products[3], while functional garments, such as those with odour control and cold and wet weather protection, make up more than 60% of China’s pet apparel market[4] – hence the display area’s focus on superior, performance-related exhibitors and its positioning beside Functional Lab.

Functional Lab reimagined in 2026

The product zone will expand in scale by over 30% compared to the previous Spring Edition, reflecting Chinese consumers’ increasing participation in outdoor activities ranging from dog walking to trail running. Within the zone, THE CUBE will feature a new product presentation and display area – mirroring the integrated layout that has proven so effective at Econogy Hub. Key exhibitors who have confirmed their participation at the new-look Functional Lab include:

3M China: 3M will draw special attention to its Thinsulate™ Insulation, encompassing extremely fine microfibres with a high warmth-to-thickness ratio that enables garment design with less bulk and enhanced freedom of movement.

Other highlighted exhibitors within the zone include knitted fabric specialists such as Regen-tech Fashion (eco-functional), Henglun Textile (denim), and HiLite Textile (fashion and casualwear).

Innovation front and centre at Econogy Hub

Ideal for humans and their furry companions, sustainable textiles are increasingly being integrated with functional properties like UV resistance, insulation and antibacterial performance. At the fair, Econogy Hub – which has also grown in scale – will give a vital platform to industry players showcasing eco-friendly textiles covering both fashion and function, as well as certification and traceability solutions. Featured exhibitors include:

Ecocert (Pavilion): the certifier strives to enable production processes that respect the environment, quality and safety, and the Ecocert Pavilion will gather its downstream textile partners showcasing knitted fabrics, cashmere, and more.

Buyers with ‘green’ sourcing requirements can filter eco-focused exhibitors through the Econogy Finder, a directory that draws attention to companies across the fairground whose sustainability has been further verified through the independent Econogy Check. In the apparel textile industry, numerous suppliers are treating sustainable materials as a non-negotiable element. Several will feature as prominent exhibitors at the upcoming fair and on its Econogy Finder, including notable cellulosic fibre producers Asahi Kasei, Eastman, and Grasim Industries, as well as eco-denim suppliers Burlington and Diamond Fabrics, both of which will be showcasing in Econogy Hub for the first time.

For fashion brands and other industry players, the ability to verify sustainability is crucial. When exhibiting at the previous Spring Edition, Ms Sun Rui, Sales Account Manager of Beijing Ecocert Certification Center Co Ltd, said: “Ecocert played a pivotal role at Econogy Hub, where we have gathered our partners to showcase their collections, presented our own certification solutions, and shared our vision for sustainability at Econogy Talks. This has enabled more buyers to recognise that a French certification body is actively advancing sustainability initiatives in China. We connected with apparel brands, garment manufacturers, yarn and fabric suppliers, and others. The zone’s focused display and seminar format provided an exceptional platform for industry exchange, helping both us and our clients better understand policies and development trends.”

The fair is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. It will take place alongside Yarn Expo Spring, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition will be held from March 11 – 13, 2026.

Posted: February 2, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd