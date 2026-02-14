Marco Bruno Appointed New R&D Head For Avgol Nonwovens Business To Expand Innovation Pipeline

TEL AVIV, Israel — February 11, 2026 — Marco Bruno is the new Global R&D Head for the nonwovens business at Avgol, an Indorama Ventures company. With more than 20 years of experience in the textile and nonwovens industry, including extensive expertise in high‑technology textile substrates, the manager brings deep knowledge in nonwoven and textile-related applications.

He is one of the inventors on more than 10 international patent filings covering advanced breathable functional materials and innovative material engineering developments in the nonwoven field.

At Indorama Ventures’ Avgol nonwovens business, Marco’s key goal is to further strengthen the company’s collaboration with up- and downstream partners across the value chain, ensuring that innovation translates into tangible, high value benefits for customers.

Being an active member of the company’s cross-business R&D community globally, he will also work closely with colleagues developing next-generation fibers for nonwovens and those focusing on the further enhancements of surfactants for technical and personal care applications.

As part of Indorama Ventures’ market-led innovation approach, Marco is eager to contribute to solutions that meet industry trends and help customers to respond to the needs of many end consumers in the baby diaper, adult incontinence and feminine care industry.

The company’s latest efforts to develop a comprehensive portfolio of soft nonwovens addressing different customer needs will be presented at INDEX, the world’s leading Nonwovens Exhibition taking place in May in Geneva, Switzerland.

Source: Avgol, an Indorama Ventures company