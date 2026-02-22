Luxury Brands Get Forensic Proof: Haelixa Embeds DNA Authentication Into Products

ZURICH, Switzerland — February 18, 2026 — Haelixa, the Swiss-based deeptech provider of DNA-based product traceability, has launched a pioneering new DNA-based Authenticity Service that gives luxury brands physical, product-level proof against counterfeits, fraudulent returns and high-fidelity replicas.

Counterfeit goods now move through legitimate channels including returns, repairs, resale and after-sales. For brands, the risk is operational as much as reputational. When authenticity cannot be verified quickly, margins erode, disputes increase and trust weakens.

Brands lack proof of material integrity across their production and distribution channels. According to OECD analysis, counterfeiting drives an estimated $250 billion in annual losses across the global luxury sector. In Switzerland alone, the watch industry is thought to lose $1.88 billion each year to counterfeit activity.

Haelixa embeds proof directly into the product itself. A nano-sized, brand-unique DNA marker is integrated at material level. It is invisible, permanent and designed to resist removal, copying or substitution. The marker remains with the product across resale, repair and returns .

A simple swab and qPCR test delivers a clear, binary result within 30 minutes, enabling retailers, service centres and brand protection teams to verify products directly on site. Compact, customised devices enable global deployment without specialist training, making authentication fast, repeatable and operationally simple. Swab, run, confirm.

The service is built for high-value goods including watches, jewellery and leather accessories.

The marking process integrates into existing processes, leaves no visible residue and does not affect quality. Each physical marker can complement Digital Product Passports and NFC systems, combining physical and digital verification.

What this enables

Faster authentication across returns, repair and resale

Reduced fraud and counterfeit returns

Stronger resale and buy-back programmes

Long-term protection of brand equity

Control the integrity of the production sites and distribution channels.

Patrick, CEO of Haelixa, said: “Luxury is built on trust. Today authenticity must be proven repeatedly. By embedding DNA directly into the product, we provide brands with scientific proof they can trust throughout the entire product lifecycle and beyond.”

Klemens Link, Haelixa’s Director of Anti-counterfeiting and Brand Protection, added: “Counterfeiting is no longer peripheral. It enters through everyday operations. A simple test gives brands, and their customers, a definitive answer in minutes and restores control at scale.”

Positioned as infrastructure rather than a label, Haelixa’s embedded markers provide durable, forensic proof where paperwork and external tags fall short.

Source: Haelixa