Jeanologia Urges Industry To Accelerate PP Spray Phase-Out Following ZDHC Watchlist Update

VALENCIA, Spain — February 17, 2026 — Potassium Permanganate (PP) has officially entered the Chemical Watchlist of the ZDHC Foundation, signaling increased scrutiny and potential phase-out of one of the most hazardous chemicals still used in denim finishing. The inclusion confirms an industry shift that Jeanologia anticipated more than a decade ago.

For years, Jeanologia has called for the elimination of PP spray, warning about its impact on worker health, operational safety and the environment. Now, the industry is formally acknowledging what has been evident on factory floors worldwide.

PP spray is commonly used to create localized vintage effects in denim, but it exposes operators to chemical micro-particles and presents serious occupational risks. Despite growing awareness and available alternatives, this practice continues to be used in parts of the industry. According to Jeanologia, millions of workers globally are still affected by this process.

Jeanologia eliminated the need for PP spray in 2015, becoming the first technology provider to offer a scalable industrial alternative through laser-based finishing. Today, the company replaces PP spray through its laser technology with Light Bright tool and combined with G2 Ozone technology, delivering authentic vintage effects without chemical spraying. The solution offers full digital control, safer working conditions and reliable industrial performance.

This approach is reinforced by Jeanologia’s Environmental Impact Measuring (EIM) platform. In its Innovations and Challenges in Denim Finishing 2024 Report, EIM identifies potassium permanganate as one of the remaining high-risk processes in garment finishing and highlights the urgent need for safer technologies, reinforcing laser-based solutions as a low-impact alternative.

“PP spray belongs to the past. This is not about compliance; it’s about protecting people and transforming the way denim is made. The tools to eliminate PP already exist and are fully scalable. What the industry needs now is courage to move forward. It’s time to BAN PP SPRAY and embrace a cleaner, safer future for denim.” claims Jeanologia’s Global Marketing Director Carmen Silla.

Over the past decade, Jeanologia has progressively replaced the most hazardous denim finishing processes with eco-efficient technologies, becoming the first company to eliminate sandblasting and to advance alternatives to stone washing, manual scraping and PP spray. Today, its laser and G2 Ozone technologies are implemented worldwide, enabling denim brands to achieve the same aesthetic results while improving worker safety, reducing chemical use and lowering water consumption, with measurable impact across global production.

As transparency requirements, ESG reporting frameworks and chemical management standards continue to evolve, early adoption of safer technologies is increasingly becoming a competitive advantage. Jeanologia calls on brands, laundries and manufacturers to accelerate the transition toward chemical-free finishing. The technology exists. The transition is achievable. The time to act is now. BAN PP SPRAY is no longer a vision. It is already an industrial reality.

Posted: February 22, 2026

Source: Jeanologia