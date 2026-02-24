From Natural Fibres To Patterned Fabrics, Intertextile Apparel’s Key Pavilions And Zones Demonstrate Industry’s Global Range

SHANGHAI — February 23, 2026 — The international textile industry is preparing to gather for one of the season’s biggest sourcing events – Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2026. Over 3,000 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions will showcase from 11 to 13 March across seven halls at the National Exhibition and Convention Center. The industry’s diversity, readily apparent across the fairground, is especially prevalent in the International Hall. Within the hall, while featured zones such as SalonEurope, Premium Wool Zone, and Verve for Design are usually well visited, its pavilions will also be strong draws for fabric buyers. Group pavilions include those from Ecocert, KTC, and Lenzing, alongside country and region pavilions from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Türkiye.

Exhibition categories cover suiting and shirting, functional wear, ladieswear, casualwear, and more, with overseas suppliers featured in the International Hall (5.1), Accessories Vision (1.2), and Beyond Denim (7.2). The fair’s diversity is one of its great strengths, according to Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd: “As organisers, we pride ourselves on the fact that Intertextile Apparel can act as a one-stop sourcing platform for any buyer – from high volume yarn spinners seeking large quantities of recycled chips to boutique fashion designers with relatively low MOQs. Consequently, this show has a place for exhibitors from across the apparel textile spectrum. Nowhere is this more evident than at our wealth of pavilions brought together by leading organisations from Asia and Europe, which now includes the Türkiye Pavilion for the first time in spring.”

Leading pavilions ready to welcome global buyers in Shanghai

One area where the industry’s variety will be on display is the Lenzing Pavilion, with 23 downstream suppliers showing how one brand’s regenerated cellulose fibres can become a wide variety of yarns, fabrics, and finished products such as silk-like womenswear, functional fabrics, and even denim. At the show, Lenzing will launch a new campaign to elevate the TENCEL™ brand through consumer voices and compelling data, while also introducing the groundbreaking TENCEL™ Lyocell – HV100 fibre to the Chinese market – a cotton-inspired product with an authentic, raw texture for different applications.

Across the hall, the Ecocert Pavilion, arranged by the French certification company that strives to enable production processes that respect the environment, quality, and safety, will give a platform for its textile partners to showcase knitted fabrics, cashmere, and more. Meanwhile, the KTC Pavilion, organised by the Korea Textile Center, will promote cotton, polyester, and pattern designs from the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province textile and apparel industry.

The geographic and product diversity of the fair’s country and region pavilions will be boosted by the Türkiye Pavilion’s Spring Edition debut and the India Pavilion’s return. Organised by Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters Association (İTHİB), the Türkiye Pavilion is set to feature a blend of traditional and modern styles of woven fabric, silk, jacquard, lace, embroidery, and woven denim. The India Pavilion is being organised by the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL), while other leading pavilion organisers include Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFW), Korea Fashion Textile Association (KFTA), and Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF).

Overall, seven country and region pavilions will showcase their specific strengths at the show. Visitors would do well not to miss the Italy Pavilion’s Vitale Barberis Canonico, one of the world’s most prestigious wool mills; eco-fashion fabrics from Marsala Tekstil at the Türkiye Pavilion; and Vinod Denim’s cotton-LYCRA®, cotton-poly-LYCRA®, and pure cotton fabrics at the India Pavilion.

European fabric, design, and accessory expertise on show for S/S 2027

One of the International Hall’s focal points will be the Intertextile Directions Trend Forum, spotlighting textiles and accessories from around the world which correspond with the PARADOX fashion theme for Spring / Summer 2027. Three nearby zones are set to welcome trendsetting exhibitors from Europe who focus on both quality and style.

In Premium Wool Zone, featured exhibitors include Scabal, a world-renowned weaver of fine English cloth for menswear; Fratelli Piacenza, the Italian makers of quality men’s worsted fabrics; and Clarenson, a French manufacturer of tweed, boucle, and jacquard fabrics.

Patterns and prints will also play important roles in S/S 2027, and studios at Verve for Design will welcome brand buyers seeking unique designs for their upcoming collections:

Circleline Design Studio (UK) : the London-based studio is an innovative creator for all kinds of surface design, from haute couture to underwear – always with a twist.

: the London-based studio is an innovative creator for all kinds of surface design, from haute couture to underwear – always with a twist. Les Dessines (France) : specialising in beautiful hand-drawn prints and patterns, the studio’s “To-go” collection uses colours inspired by Almodovar’s pop sets and Portuguese azulejos.

: specialising in beautiful hand-drawn prints and patterns, the studio’s “To-go” collection uses colours inspired by Almodovar’s pop sets and Portuguese azulejos. Le Studio Copenhagen (Denmark): making its debut at Intertextile Apparel, the studio creates eye-catching commerical print designs for the fashion industry worldwide.

Beyond fabrics and designs, various elements are required for clothing to perform as required – and these will not be in short supply at SalonEurope, where featured exhibitors include Concordia Textiles (Belgium), a vertically integrated manufacturer of protective, lifestyle, home, and advanced textiles, and Baur Vliesstoffe (Germany), the suppliers of lavalan® fibrefill insulation, made from 100% natural and renewable virgin wool and corn-based PLA. New exhibitors in the zone include DB Acetate (Lithuania), showcasing acetate and mixed filament yarn with widely ranging parameters, and LOXY (Norway), a leading producer and distributor of seam sealing and reflective tape.

The fair is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Textile Information Centre. It will take place alongside Yarn Expo Spring, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Spring Edition, CHIC and PH Value at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). For more details on this fair, please visit: www.intertextileapparel.com.

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition will be held from March 11 – 13 ,2026.

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd