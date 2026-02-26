Connecting The ASEAN Textile Sector: Sustainability, Trends, And Technology Take Centre Stage At This Week’s VIATT 2026

HO CHI MINH CITY — February 24, 2026 — Opening this week Thursday, the Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles, and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is set to welcome visitors from ASEAN’s dynamic textile market and beyond. From 26 to 28 February, VIATT 2026 – the fair’s third editions – will reinforce its strategic proposition with an integrated showcase of the three core sectors of the entire textile value chain. Beyond new sourcing opportunities in Apparel Fabrics & Fashion, Home & Contract Textiles, and Technical Textiles & Technologies, the fair will present an expanded fringe programme. Highlights include the inaugural Trend Forum, alongside an industry summit, local and international fashion shows, interactive workshops, and expert seminars.

“As VIATT continues to grow and attract broader international participation, at this edition we are pleased to introduce the inaugural German Pavilion and Türkiye Zone, the Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone, as well as the Trend Forum, a unified vision exploring all three sub-sectors,” said Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “These additions highlight our commitment to enhancing the fair from multiple perspectives, as we explore new opportunities in diverse yet overlapping textile sectors, while reinforcing VIATT’s dedication to design, sustainability, innovation, and international collaboration – key elements that distinguish this platform as one of ASEAN’s premier industry hubs.”

Covering 18,000 sqm in Halls A and B, VIATT 2026 will host nearly 460 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions. The fair will feature an impressive lineup of international participants, including the returning pavilions from China, India, Taiwan, and the debut of the German Pavilion. The show floor will also include the European Zone, Japan Zone, Vietnam Zone, and the new Türkiye Zone. Econogy Hub will also return, alongside the Garment Display Zone and the Trend Forum, showcasing integrated LIFESTYLE TRENDS across the apparel, home, and technical sectors – a first for a textile trade fair.

In anticipation, visitors from across Asia-Pacific and beyond are preparing to source in Ho Chi Minh City. These include nine buyer delegations from six countries / regions, including Australia, India, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. To enhance the sourcing experience, the fair’s Global Exhibitor Search feature will enable buyers to connect efficiently with potential suppliers.

Highlighted exhibitors include:

Apparel fabrics, yarns & fibres, and garments

Albini 1876 – Thomas Mason (Italy; booth number: A-E22): as part of the Albini Group, Europe’s largest shirting fabric producer, Thomas Mason combines tradition and innovation, offering durable, wrinkle-resistant fabrics.

Chain Yarn Vietnam (booth number: B-G23): offers unique GREENLON® eco-friendly knitted fabrics with cooling and UV-resistant properties, utilising sustainable fibres – including transforming discarded fishing nets into clothing, footwear, and backpacks.

Shibaya (Japan; booth number: A-E07): known for authentic Japanese fabrics, Shibaya crafts premium textiles using materials ranging from natural fibres to high-performance nylon and polyester. Its 100% linen dobby weave fabric offers elegance and a refined texture, ensuring breathability, softness, and durability for everyday wear.

Home & contract textiles

Association Home from Portugal (booth number: A-G18): returning to VIATT, the association will showcase over 50 brands, highlighting Portugal’s textile craftsmanship with luxurious sheets and intricate quilts that emphasise quality, innovation, and sustainability through a blend of traditional techniques and modern technology.

Nandan Terry (India; booth number: A-J04): a vertically integrated terry towel manufacturer with in-house capabilities for spinning, weaving, dyeing, processing, cutting, stitching, and packing, producing 25 million towels annually. It offers pure cotton towels in various GSM and sizes for global retail and import markets, with certifications from leading industry organisations.

Paradies (Germany; booth number: A-E31): manufacturing premium bedding since 1854, Paradies delivers high-quality products for restorative sleep. The company serves customers in 50 countries, providing “Made in Germany”, sustainably processed quality. Catering to hotels, cruise ships, and airlines, the company offers exceptional comfort for guests and durable, easy‑care products.

Technical textiles, nonwovens, and textile technologies

AVA CAD CAM Group (UK; booth number: A-E28): specialising in training, support, consultancy, and software for the textile industry, AVA enhances creativity in design and manufacturing with its decorative print design software for fashion, home furnishings, and various surfaces.

ZLINK Technologies (Hangzhou) (China; booth number: A-G13): a high-tech specialist in the design and manufacturing of equipment for converting and packaging wet wipes. The company offers complete automated production solutions for baby, disinfectant, and flushable wipes.

Fringe programme to reinforce connections across the textile spectrum

The fair’s range of fringe events include the inaugural VIATT Trend Forum, Vietnam Textile & Garment Industry Development Strategy Summit (VGTIS), and Textile Industry Exchange. Other featured events include various seminars and workshops designed to provide valuable insights into industry trends and innovations:

Sustainable by Design: The Green Thread (Design & Trends): in this session, the Asia International Hemp Association, Bio-Smart Group, and TOUCHABLE will focus on the transformation of hemp fibre into a premium, eco-friendly material for fashion and home textiles. It addresses technological advancements and sustainability benefits that have facilitated hemp to enter high-value markets, emphasising its role in promoting circular design and reducing environmental impact.

Fashioning a Circular Textile Economy Through Industry Collaboration (Econogy Talks): panellists from Covation Biomaterials, the Hong Kong Research Institute of Textiles and Apparel (HKRITA), RMIT University Vietnam, the UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), and XAVAN will focus on circularity and the importance of solutions such as sustainable manufacturing, circular business models, recycling infrastructure, novel technologies, and more.

Vietnam Sourcing Forum: Insights for Suppliers and Buyers (Market Information & Business Strategies): in collaboration with MoveToAsia, this panel discussion provides expert insights for exhibitors and buyers relating to sourcing in Vietnam. It addresses key considerations for overseas stakeholders, including common misconceptions, pain points, and pitfalls faced by first-time buyers, and explores manufacturing operations, sales channels, and Vietnam’s role as a garment manufacturing hub.

Redefining AI’s Role in Automated Textile Material Inspection (Technology & Solutions): in this seminar, AiDLab examines how AI is transforming material inspection within the textile industry. Traditional methods often rely on human checks, leading to inefficiencies. The discussion will focus on the advantages of AI, including enhanced accuracy and real-time inspection in fast-paced production environments. Challenges in adopting AI will also be addressed, along with essential considerations for companies preparing for implementation.

In addition, VIATT 2026 will feature three captivating fashion shows that blend local and international trends: the Local Booming Designer – Phan Dang Hoang will present a collection that fuses Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage with modern aesthetics. The Sustainable, Zero-Waste Fashion Show – KHAAR features a luxury brand that combines heritage craftsmanship with innovation, using circular materials and digital design for sustainable fashion. The third show, the Essence of French Fashion, will feature esteemed brands Royal Mer, a heritage knitwear house known for its timeless sea-inspired garments designed for durability across generations, and Fantaisie Militaire, which draws from military styles to emphasise functionality, timelessness, and the value of ‘Made in France’. Fairgoers can also look forward to the Upcycled Jewellery Workshop, a hands-on experience for participants to transform discarded textiles into unique, handcrafted accessories.

The Vietnam International Trade Fair for Apparel, Textiles and Textile Technologies (VIATT) is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE). For more details on this fair, please visit www.viatt.com.vn or contact viatt@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

VIATT 2026 will be held from 26 – 28 February 2026.

