Cinte Techtextil China 2026: Redefining Business Encounters For Trending Sub-Sectors And Cutting-Edge Technologies

SHANGHAI — February 2, 2026 — The essence of a good trade fair is to create chance encounters to deliver tangible business value to its participants. Driven to stay ahead, Cinte Techtextil China is constantly seeking fresh strategies to keep the industry attuned to emerging trends, pinpointing high-potential segments for technical textiles and nonwovens. With a new zone and upgraded fringe events introduced, the last edition saw an impressive 17% increase in visiting numbers[1], and this year’s fair is set to leverage that success from 1 to 3 September at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

In addition to reinstating the high-traffic Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone and European Zone, Cinte Techtextil China 2026 will step up its efforts to promote artificial intelligence (AI), which is now gaining traction across textile applications. By compiling the upgraded AI Panel Discussion, Econogy Tour, Sustainability Forum and other target-specific fringe events, the 2026 fair will be a vibrant hub capable of addressing evolving industry needs.

When outlining the upcoming fair’s priorities, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “Well-crafted opportunities are impactful catalysts for business expansion. For over 30 years, Cinte Techtextil China has been well-supported by professional networks from the East and West, and effective when introducing forward-looking concepts and zones.

Both exhibitors and visitors deemed the past edition a cradle for new opportunities, benefitting from targeted, expansive business encounters, especially those joining for the first time. In 2026, we will remain focused on identifying high-potential areas, such as AI and textile chemicals & dyes, elevating the presence of key segments to help reshape the industry.”

Advocating for AI in the pursuit of innovation and sustainability

Fuelled by the quest for better quality, efficiency and sustainability, the incorporation of AI technologies and smart materials in textiles is on the rise. Valued at USD 4.12 billion in 2025, the global AI in textile market is expected to hit USD 68.44 billion in 2035 with a CAGR of 32.5%[2]. Of all the regions, Asia-Pacific remained at the forefront in 2024.

As an international fair serving APAC and beyond, Cinte Techtextil China will lead efforts to promote AI topics onsite, encouraging exhibitors to show their competitive edge. Under the umbrella of Messe Frankfurt’s Texpertise Network, the fair will align with the budding concept “Texpertise Focus AI”. In service of this concept, the AI Panel Discussion will experience an upgrade this year, with more curated content to promote inspiration and meaningful collaboration.

“We have been in touch with many potential clients, who still have limited understanding of AI,”, said Prof Calvin Wong, CEO & Centre Director of Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab)[3], an exhibitor and speaker at the 2025 edition. A prominent figure in the field, Prof Wong saw the panel discussion as a critical educational platform to clarify AI concepts and applications, particularly in fabric inspection, while highlighting the innovations in AiDLab’s technology.

“A lot of participants asked relevant questions about factory operations,” said Prof Wong. “Academia-industry collaboration is essential for R&D projects, as understanding industry needs is key to producing effective, transferable research results. By participating in trade fairs, we gain direct insights from potential clients, allowing us to adjust our technology to better meet market demands. Exhibiting and speaking at the fair maximised our communication and connection with both new and existing clients.”

Cinte Techtextil China as a springboard for fresh and renewed encounters

A daughter show of the Techtextil flagship, Cinte Techtextil China is uniquely positioned in Asia as a platform that represents the full spectrum of technical textiles and nonwovens. The previous edition also added an entirely new product category – textile chemicals and dyes – and its debut zone, to open new business avenues for the industry. Leveraging the zone’s spotlight, first-time exhibitors such as Dupre Minerals, Michelman and others found business value at the fair.

Having received over 80 enquiries in two days, Mr Reece Berrisford, Sales Manager of Dupre Minerals, said: “Chinese visitors appreciate seeing new European suppliers, and we’ve identified new potential markets for filtration and air conditioning fabrics. We believe China’s demand for innovative solutions is strong, particularly in fire protection. The potential customers we met are mainly Chinese – our target – with the rest from Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, and more.”

Other exhibitors also found the 2025 edition an invaluable opportunity to access Chinese and global buyers. In turn, buyers appreciated the chance for global connections and quality discussions with exhibitors hailing from 12 countries and regions.

Looking for special materials, high-end technology and particularly automotive items, Mr Harald Bartisch, CEO of Blue Brain Alpha Science Coaching/Consulting from Austria, commented in 2025: “The fair’s internationality allowed me to discover unique materials and techniques from various places, including European countries like Germany, as well as Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and around the world. There are a lot of foreign visitors here as well. Spanning three halls, the fair is a sizable, effective sourcing platform – it’s easy to meet people face-to-face and to see the products.”

Highlights in 2026

Building on the momentum, Cinte Techtextil China will continue to feature its reputable European Zone, Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone, and various target-specific fringe events to encourage productive connections. On top of an expanded AI Panel Discussion, the Econogy Tour and Sustainability Forum will remain committed to driving a smooth eco-transition through expert guidance. Visitors can also gain the latest insights from events such as the China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC), the Innovation Product Award and Presentation, and more.

The past edition attracted nearly 20,000 visits from 74 countries and regions. With new focuses and possibilities unfolding, Cinte Techtextil China is ready to foster yet another year of dynamic engagement, transformative practices, and partnerships for sustainable development.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held September 1 – 3, 2026.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

[1] As compared to 2024.

[2] “AI in Textile Market Size to Worth USD 68.44 Billion by 2035”, November 2025, Globe Newswire, https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/11/19/3190639/0/en/AI-in-Textile-Market-Size-to-Worth-USD-68-44-Billion-by-2035.html, (Retrieved: January 2026)

[3] Jointly established by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the UK’s Royal College of Art, under HKSAR government funding.

Posted: February 6, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd