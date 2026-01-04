Techtextil India 2025 Concludes On A Stellar Note

MUMBAI — December 22, 2025 — The 10th edition of Techtextil India 2025 concluded recently at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai, with strong buyer turnout, primarily from Western India, reaching 9144 visitors across 235 Indian cities and 45 countries.

Over three days, the trade fair brought together leading domestic and international brands, technology providers, institutional buyers and policymakers, reinforcing India’s ambition to emerge as a global hub for value-added technical textiles.​ The show hosted 216 exhibitors, featuring over 300 brands and showcased cutting-edge solutions across 12 application areas, keeping the show floor busy throughout the three days.

As a key knowledge and sourcing platform, the fair drew decision‑makers from sectors such as mobility, healthcare, construction, filtration, protection and sportswear, helping bridge the gap between fibre producers, converters, brand owners and end users. Strategic support from leading industry associations and state textile departments further amplified the show’s role in driving investment and collaboration in India’s technical textiles ecosystem.​

Guest of Honour, Honourable Smt R Lalitha, IAS, Director of Textiles, Directorate of Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu, shared: “Techtextil India 2025 weaves together leading innovators, policymakers and companies to frame appropriate policies for the growing industry. I believe that man-made fibres is the sunrise sector of the future. Concepts like sustainability and circularity will give rise to better technology that could help speed up research and development in India.”

Echoing the government’s thrust on sustainability, conference sessions and special features at Techtextil India 2025 spotlighted topics such as circular supply chains, advanced recycling, bio-based materials and resource-efficient manufacturing. These discussions aligned with India’s broader vision to boost textile and apparel exports through high-value, environmentally responsible products and technologies.​

For fibre and material innovators, Techtextil India 2025 served as a high-quality business and feedback platform. Mr Shyamlal Patnaik, Joint President – Global Head Speciality Business at Birla Cellulose believed: “Techtextil India is a great platform to interact with our customers. It helps us understand customer requirements, connecting us globally and strengthening our presence domestically. It also helps us to showcase our new products before genuine buyers.”

On the first day of Techtextil India, Brawntex Industries Pvt Ltd announced its partnership with Kurabo Industries Ltd, a Japanese brand known for its fire-retardant fabrics. Sharing details about the new partnership and the overall expo experience, Mr Nitesh Mittal, Founder & CEO, Brawntex Industries Pvt Ltd said: “We will be representing Kurabo in India for military and industrial workwear such as oil & gas, iron & steel. We have been participating in Techtextil India for the past 7 editions. The show has been amazing as the crowd here is targeting the business needs and the footfall has been great. We could meet our partners, customers and some new ones as well. I can summarise it by saying the expo has been incredible.”

Another exhibitor, part of the Germany Pavilion, Mr Umashankar Mahapatra, Managing Director, Pulcra Chemicals, displayed sustainable chemicals for textile processing, speciality additives for man-made fibre and natural fibre industry. He stated: “This was a really effective show for us as we could connect with customers who are willing to invest in the technical textile industry. We received enquiries from the traditional market of Surat who are looking to venture into the technical textile sector. For any new business to start, the show offers right raw material – fibre, machinery and speciality chemicals. It is a very effective show that is connecting the dots.”

Product launches and demonstrations spanned high-performance fibres, speciality yarns, functional fabrics, nonwoven solutions, coating and finishing technologies, testing equipment and process automation, reflecting the industry’s rapid move toward value-added, engineered textiles. Many exhibitors used the platform to unveil India-specific solutions tailored to mobility, infrastructure, medical, hygiene and protective applications.​

Innovative products such as special fabrics for firefighter suits, crop covers, vehicle seats and airbags, bags, woven sacks/bags, parachute and clothing for special needs like defence and steel industry. Besides these, innovation in knitting technology based on various applications also drew visitor interest.

The show had a dedicated Sporttech Pavilion in a collaboration with Concepts N Strategies. It delivered three power-packed panel discussions that drew exceptionally high footfall and dynamic participation from global buyers, sourcing leaders, and performance-textile innovators and highlighted India’s accelerating shift toward premium, scalable activewear manufacturing.

Similarly, the Indian Technical Textile Association (ITTA) powered conference surfaced advanced solutions for crop protection, coastal protection wear, the use of natural fibres with smart materials, and reinforcing better utility. Another conference in collaboration with the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) also held intriguing discussions on establishing circular supply chains with key topics such as PET waste to yarn, AI-based waste sorting, recycling technologies, automation and traceability of waste value chain.

The show not only showcased advances across various categories in the world of technical textiles but also served as a platform that displayed technical textiles manufactured utilising waste, upcycling of waste into yarn, post-consumer waste for yarns and fabrics, lifestyle products from waste and more. A visitor, Ms Samidha Mayee, Manager-Brand Marketing & Sales Planning, Archroma, explaining the diverse range of products at Techtextil India said: “Techtextil India is a vast show drawing huge crowd and is an all-inclusive and comprehensive exhibition. I was happy to see everything right from the fibre, yarns, fabrics, manufacturing, processing and even the recycling of the polyester fibres.”

Unveiling the visitor experience, Mr Ashish Arya, Sales and Marketing Leader-Medtech, Thermaissance described: “It was a memorable experience for me. I have learnt how the entire processing, manufacturing and other capabilities are being employed for fabric making, especially the recycling process. The best part was the innovative products being displayed and the rapid pace of new product development. The entire setup of the event was good, including the ambience and footfall.”

The next edition of Techtextil India will continue to build on this momentum, offering a powerful marketplace and knowledge forum for stakeholders across the value chain.

Posted: January 4, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India