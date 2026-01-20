Reju Announces Site Selection For First U.S. Industrial Sized Facility Regeneration Hub In Rochester, New York

PARIS — January 20, 2026 — Reju, the textile-to-textile regeneration company, today announced it has selected the site for its first U.S.-based industrial facility marking a significant milestone in its efforts to scale globally.

This future Regeneration Hub will be in Rochester, New York, reinforcing Reju’s commitment to the adoption of circular textile system across key regions worldwide.

The Reju site spans 18.9 acres on Eastman Business Park and ambitions to regenerate the equivalent of 300 million articles annually that would otherwise end up as textile waste and will produce rBHET that will then be repolymerized into Reju PET. The site selection will also provide opportunities for diversifying and near-shoring manufacturing.

The project will be subject to final investment decision by the board of Technip Energies, the parent company of Reju.

“As our first Regeneration hub in the United States, this site selection is a major leap forward in building a truly global circular system,” said Patrik Frisk, CEO of Reju. “We are proud to bring Reju’s sustainable manufacturing and jobs to the Rochester community.”

The facility will serve as a key moment in Reju’s expanding network of regeneration hubs, complementing the demo plant Regeneration Hub Zero which is up and running in Frankfurt and the site selection of Regeneration Hub One at Chemelot Industrial Park in Sittard, Netherlands, announced last year.

Reju uses proprietary recycling technology developed by Technip Energies and IBM Research to regenerate textile waste, starting with polyester, into high-quality Reju Polyester. This regenerated material has a 50% lower carbon footprint than virgin polyester and is engineered to be recyclable multiple times, reducing the industry’s reliance on fossil-based inputs.

“New York State is committed to creating good paying jobs, and supporting innovative projects and companies that are working to keep materials out of landfills and protecting our planet,” said Governor Hochul. “Reju’s ambitious project, that will create approximately 70 new jobs at Eastman Business Park, shows how smart investments can turn waste into opportunity, further supporting our state’s overall green economy efforts and creating a brighter future for everyone.”

“Kodak is thrilled to welcome Reju to Eastman Business Park,” said Jim Moran, Kodak’s President of EBP. “We look forward to supporting Reju’s goal of building a system where textile waste doesn’t exist by leveraging the unique infrastructure and capabilities of our Park.”

Through partnerships with global brands, mills, and waste aggregators, Reju ensures full textile-to-textile traceability, transforming garments destined for landfills or incineration into raw material for a new, circular economy.

The U.S Regeneration Hub further strengthens Reju’s U.S. footprint. “Reju is investing in a future where post-consumer textile waste becomes a resource, not a liability,” added Frisk. “It’s a signal to the market that circularity at scale is possible and now is the time to ensure the momentum continues to build.”

Source: Reju