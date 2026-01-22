Primaloft Elevates Fawn Knadler To New North American Sales Director

LATHAM, N.Y. — January 22, 2026 — PrimaLoft, Inc., the global supplier of high-performance, sustainable insulation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Fawn Knadler to North American Sales Director. This announcement highlights the company’s strategic focus on strengthening and expanding commercial sales efforts in North America, following the recent release of PrimaLoft’s suite of six new insulation technologies in Q4, 2025.

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role and continue building strong partnerships with our customers across North America,” said Knadler. “PrimaLoft’s legacy of performance and environmental sustainability aligns perfectly with the needs of today’s market and our rapidly changing industry, and I look forward to helping our North American partners harness the full value of PrimaLoft’s technology.”

Prior to taking on her new role, Knadler spent the last half-decade as West Coast Territory Manager at PrimaLoft, where she was responsible for key accounts, including Nike, Patagonia, Vuori, 5.11, Marmot, Vans and Levi’s. She pairs a knowledge of customer and market needs with an ability to help customers understand PrimaLoft technologies and their optimal applications for end users. Knadler is well-poised to transition into this elevated role, with deep textile industry expertise, demonstrated strategic leadership and a commitment to delivering unparalleled service to PrimaLoft’s brand partners and consumers.

“Fawn has not only proven her sales credentials, but also very successfully demonstrated her ability to assume a leadership role within the sales team at PrimaLoft,” said Chris Humphris, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at PrimaLoft. “We are delighted with Fawn’s contribution to both the sales organization and the wider company’s strategic priorities. For her leadership, her passion, and her innovative vision, Fawn has well-earned her position in this crucial role.”

As North American Sales Director, Knadler will oversee PrimaLoft’s regional sales managers and lead the brand’s sales strategy across the U.S. and Canada. Her background in textile innovation combined with her passion for the outdoor and action sports industries makes Knadler a trusted liaison between PrimaLoft and its key accounts.

Posted: January 22, 2026

Source: PrimaLoft, Inc.