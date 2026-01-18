Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Signs A Landmark MoU With The Department Of Textiles And Guidance Tamil Nadu, Government Of Tamil Nadu To Launch Techtextil India Summit In Coimbatore

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — January 12, 2026 — In a major step towards strengthening Tamil Nadu’s leadership in the global technical textiles value chain, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Textiles and Guidance Tamil Nadu, Government of Tamil Nadu on 25th November 2025 in Coimbatore to launch Techtextil India Summit scheduled from 26 – 27 November 2026 at CODISSIA, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

The MoU formalises the launch of the Tamil Nadu edition of Techtextil India Summit, which will be held in Coimbatore every alternate year beginning 2026. The shared objective is to create a knowledge hub for exchanging expert and technical knowledge in the segment, given its vast growth potential.

Under this long-term partnership, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India will anchor the next phase of growth for India’s technical textiles sector by conceptualising, curating and delivering five editions of Techtextil India Summit in Tamil Nadu over the coming decades. As the country’s foremost B2B exhibition on technical textiles, nonwovens and composites – and part of the globally acclaimed Techtextil brand – the collaboration brings one of the world’s most influential platforms closer to India’s largest textile and apparel hub.

The MoU was signed on 25th November 2025 with the Department of Textiles and Guidance Tamil Nadu, Government of Tamil Nadu in the august presence of Thiru. M K Stalin, Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and The TN Rising Investment Summit.

Expressing her thoughts at the ceremony, Smt R Lalitha, IAS, Director of Textiles, Department of Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu stated: “Tamil Nadu has a well-established textile base, and this collaboration with Messe Frankfurt India will further enable the State to assume a leading position in the technical textiles sector and broaden industry linkages. With appropriate support and knowledge exchange, entrepreneurs and manufacturers can engage with advanced technical textile innovations, adopt global best practices, and reinforce Tamil Nadu’s standing as a hub for high-value, cutting-edge functional textile solutions

Reflecting on the occasion, Mr Winston Pereira, Executive Director, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd remarked: “We are truly honoured that the Department of Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu, has granted us the opportunity to contribute to the State’s technical textiles growth journey. It is equally encouraging to witness the State’s proactive efforts in building a strong foundation for technical textiles through supportive schemes and infrastructure development.

“We are confident that, with the right knowledge and global linkages, this dynamic State can evolve from its established strengths in spinning and knitwear into high-value technical textiles, thereby creating a robust pipeline for future investments. Introducing our globally recognised brand, Techtextil, in Coimbatore will position Tamil Nadu as a focal point for global industry dialogue. We are immensely proud of this milestone and look forward to working closely with the Department of Textiles, Government of Tamil Nadu, and Guidance Tamil Nadu to further drive industry participation.”

With the state’s policy-level support, the initiative is expected to strengthen industry-academia linkages, attract international stakeholders, unlock new opportunities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and advance Tamil Nadu’s leadership in the high-growth technical textiles segment. The first two editions of the show will be hosted in a high-level confex format in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, setting the foundation for a full-scale trade fair from the third edition.

The Coimbatore edition of Techtextil India Summit will not only provide a global platform for innovation and collaboration but also receive strong policy-level support from the Government of Tamil Nadu. The initiative aims to engage key textile stakeholders across the State including MSMEs, research institutions, universities and sectoral agencies such as SIDCO, TIDCO, TANSIDCO, SITRA, PSG Tech, and Anna University.

Techtextil India and Techtextil India Summit are a part of Messe Frankfurt’s Texpertise Network which covers the entire textile value chain, right from research, development, yarns, fabrics, clothing, fashion, contract manufacturing, home and household textiles to technical textiles, processing and cleaning technologies, while simultaneously connecting over 500,000 industry participants worldwide through trade fairs, networks and news formats. With more than 60 international textile trade fairs in 13 countries, Messe Frankfurt is the global market leader for textile trade fairs.

