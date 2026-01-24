KARL MAYER: The New RE 6 EL — Raschel Fabric Production With Proven Performance, Optimized Costs

OBERTSHAUSEN, Germany — January 22, 2026 — Nowadays textile companies increasingly need to produce small production runs and respond to market changes with instantaneous pattern changes in order to operate profitably – meaning they require machines that offer maximum flexibility, reliability and cost efficiency.

KARL MAYER understands the challenges of the market and is launching its new RE 6 EL. The Raschel machine offers the core strengths of the classic RSE 6 EL and essentially the same performance parameters, but has been further cost-optimised largely due to local production advantages. This makes the newcomer an efficiency champion in production, especially when it comes to frequent pattern changes.

Diverse designs, rapid pattern changes, efficient production

The RE 6 EL is available with working widths of 170″ and optionally 130″. The standard gauge is E 32, with an E 28 model available as an option. As an upgraded version of the old RSE 6 EL, it offers the same competitive advantages in the manufacture of elastic fabrics as the original model. With six guide bars, complex patterns and diverse fabric structures can be produced. All guide bars have maximum cumulative shogging distance of 2″ and are electronically controlled for quick pattern changes. The maximum underlap distance is 15 needles.

A warp beam support, which meets the same high technical standard as the RSE 6 EL, allows warp beams of different diameters to be placed in different positions, enabling flexible adaptation to different yarn capacities and production requirements.

The proven KAMCOS® 2 from KARL MAYER ensures that the machine can be precisely configured and controlled, and its electronic functions can be set exactly. Operation is extremely convenient and efficient.

Based on the proven technology of the RSE 6 EL, the RE 6 EL also impresses with its uniquely stable running, excellent fabric quality and speed. Depending on the lappings and yarn used, a working speed of up to 1,400 rpm is possible. All this at an extremely attractive price. Thanks to optimised local supply chains, the newcomer offers maximum cost efficiency without compromising on performance.

Same performance, same areas of application

Thanks to its performance and flexible processing options, the RE 6 EL can be used in the same wide range of applications as the RS 6 EL. The newcomer is the perfect machine for numerous key market segments, including:

Underwear and swimwear, through the production of high-quality fabrics for comfortable and chic lingerie and swimwear items that combine elasticity and a variety of looks

Outerwear, through the production of fashionable fabrics with texture and structure

Functional fabrics, through the production of performance materials for shapewear, corsetry and casual wear, for example

Home textiles, through the production of exclusive decorative fabrics, among other things.

Kay Hilbert, Product Owner Lace & Raschel at KARL MAYER, looks forward to receiving your e-mail:

kay.hilbert@karlmayer.com

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: KARL MAYER