ExxonMobil Is Driving Innovation Through Partnership At PlastIndia 2026

SPRING, Texas — January 12, 2026 — ExxonMobil will showcase its innovative polymer solutions and expertise as well as its lubricant solutions at PlastIndia 2026 in New Delhi, from February 5-10.

ExxonMobil Signature Polymers will be featured at PlastIndia for the first time, marking its debut appearance at India’s 12th International Plastics Exhibition, Conference and Convention.

Visitors to the ExxonMobil booth at HG3-08 in Bharat Mandapam Hall 3 can view product samples, enjoy an immersive virtual reality experience, meet and hear from industry experts, and interact with solutions in a variety of industry segments such as consumer products, industrial and automotive.

ExxonMobil will highlight solutions, many of which were created in collaboration with leading partners such as machine manufacturers, converters, and brand owners, including:

Innovative packaging solutions designed for recyclability* including pouches, pillow packs, thermoformed packaging, laminated rolls, pet food packaging and more

including greenhouse film, mulch film, heavy duty sacks Exxtend™ technology for advanced recycling. In addition to a virtual reality-based tour of our advanced recycling facility in Baytown, Texas, learn more about how advanced recycling can help support value chain circularity goals.

Visitors will be introduced to unique support services such as

A new service and support offering , providing priority access to experienced technical specialists to help address your complex technical challenges

designed to deepen expertise through hands-on instruction and direct access to our technical experts from around the globe Our inaugural edition of the annual Global Polymer Outlook provides actionable intelligence to support your business strategy and strengthen your competitive edge

In addition to samples and demonstrations, ExxonMobil will also host daily technical talks and roundtable discussions with industry leaders that educate and highlight solutions on salient topics such as:

Designing for recyclability* with ExxonMobil Signature Polymers: Smart design, right time.

Smart design, right time. Incorporating recycled content with ExxonMobil Signature Polymers: Unlocking Value from Plastic Waste.

Unlocking Value from Plastic Waste. ExxonMobil Signature Polymers: Partnering to pioneer innovationin packaging, agricultural films and automotive industry.

Find out more at the ExxonMobil PlastIndia 2026 website:

https://www.exxonmobilchemical.com/en/resources/events/plastindia-2026

*Designed with features intended to support recyclability. Actual recyclability depends on factors such as local collection, sortation, and recycling infrastructure, as well as the condition and configuration of the product after use. However, access to facilities that accept and process plastic films is limited and not widely available

Posted: January 18, 2026

Source: ExxonMobil Signature Polymers