DBL Group Recieves HSBC Export Excellence Award: Ready-Made Garments (RMG) Unprecedented Sixth Time Honored

BANGLADESH — December 28, 2025 — DBL Group, one of Bangladesh’s leading diversified conglomerates, has once again cemented its position as the nation’s most celebrated export champion by clinching the prestigious HSBC Export Excellence Award 2025. This historic win in the Export Excellence – Ready-Made Garments (RMG) category marks an unprecedented sixth time the group has received this honor.

Presented jointly by HSBC in association with the Ministry of Commerce, Government of Bangladesh, and the British High Commission, Dhaka, this achievement makes DBL Group the only conglomerate in Bangladesh to have won this coveted award six times since its inception. It remains an unmatched record in the country’s industrial landscape.

The award recognizes DBL Group’s outstanding leadership across multiple dimensions, including sustained export growth and penetration into global markets, innovation through a fully vertically integrated knitwear ecosystem, and resilience amid global economic challenges and supply chain disruptions.

M. A. Jabbar, Managing Director of DBL Group, commented: “Winning this award once is a privilege. Winning it six times, and being the sole Bangladeshi conglomerate to do so, is powerful validation that consistency, integrity, and innovation are non-negotiable pillars of true export excellence. This recognition belongs to every member of the DBL family and stakeholders.”

In an era where international buyers are raising the bar on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria, EU regulatory compliance, and full supply-chain transparency, DBL Group continues to set the industry benchmark rather than merely meeting it. Its end-to-end backward integration model delivers superior quality control, faster speed-to-market, and verifiable sustainability impact, making it the preferred strategic partner for the world’s leading fashion brands.

Beyond its dominance in RMG, DBL Group’s diversified portfolio further strengthens its financial resilience and long-term value proposition for international partners. The group’s interests span Ceramic Tiles, Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure & Dredging, Garments Accessories, Telecom, Agro, Aviation, Digital Solutions, and Global Fashion Retail.

As Bangladesh continues to solidify its position as a global apparel sourcing hub, DBL Group remains at the forefront of ethical, sustainable, and technologically advanced manufacturing. This sixth HSBC Export Excellence Award is not just a celebration of past success but a promise of continued leadership in building a responsible and future-ready garment industry.

Posted: January 4, 2026

Source: DBL Group