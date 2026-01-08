Barmag’s New Texturing Machine: eFK EvoSmart Sets New Standards In Efficiency And Productivity

REMSCHEID, Germany — January 8, 2026 — Since its premiere at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025, the eFK EvoSmart texturing machine has achieved impressive market success.

The innovative technology is winning over yarn manufacturers worldwide who are committed to energy-efficient and economical production processes. A total of 84 machines has already been sold – including in China, Turkey, and Indonesia – a clear sign of the industry’s confidence in this forward-looking solution.

eFK EvoSmart sets new standards in efficiency and productivity

“Energy efficiency and top quality are key factors for successful yarn production,” explains Dr. Wolfgang Ernst, Head of Sales at Barmag. “With the eFK EvoSmart, we are setting new standards in this area: intelligent technologies and significantly reduced maintenance requirements enable our customers to achieve future-proof production that takes quality and cost-effectiveness to a new level,” he continues.

eFK EvoSmart – Efficiency and quality

The market response to the eFK EvoSmart clearly shows how great the interest of yarn producers is in energy-optimized and maintenance-friendly solutions. The combination of the innovative EvoHeater heating technology and the single-inverter-controlled Smart Godets is particularly impressive: it enables a significant reduction in energy consumption – with potential savings of 25% per kilogram of yarn.

With its innovative EvoHeater design, which simplifies the previously time-consuming task of heater cleaning and, despite the heater being closed, makes handling much easier for operating personnel and doubles maintenance intervals, the eFK EvoSmart sets new standards. The result: up to 50% less maintenance, higher plant availability, and increased productivity – a clear competitive advantage. Whether in weaving, knitting, or finishing, the consistent performance of the eFK EvoSmart ensures smooth processes and the best results in further processing.

“With the eFK EvoSmart, we offer our customers a solution that sustainably reduces their operating costs while meeting future efficiency requirements with consistently high yarn quality,” summarizes Wolfgang Ernst.

Posted: January 8, 2026

Source: Barmag