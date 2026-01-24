Alchemie Jet Precision Dyeing Technology, Advancing Textile Dyeing With Acatel

CAMBRIDGE, UK— January 16, 2026 — Alchemie Technology, the pioneer of jet precision dyeing solutions announces partnership with Acatel, Portugal’s leader in sustainable textile manufacturing. This partnership validates and optimises Alchemie’s cutting edge jet precision dyeing technology for knitted cellulosic fabrics.

As part of this collaboration, Alchemie and Acatel will run a 12-month R&D programme to prepare the technology for large-scale manufacturing. The programme will demonstrate how Alchemie’s fully electric, non-contact dyeing process can replace conventional dyeing and finishing routes, delivering significant reductions in water, energy, and chemical use while improving production efficiency and consistency.

The partnership is anchored within the Acatel Innovation Hub, which brings together industrial expertise, manufacturing infrastructure, and innovation to accelerate the adoption of next-generation textile technologies. Through this platform, Alchemie will advance the commercial readiness of its low-carbon digital dyeing system tailored for knitted cellulosic fabrics such as cotton, linen, MMCF, hemp, and wool blends.

“Transforming one of the world’s most resource-intensive industrial processes have required resilience, vision, and innovation,” said Dr. Alan Hudd, Founder and CEO of Alchemie Technology. “Being part of the Acatel Innovation Hub represents exactly the kind of bold partnership needed to scale sustainable textile solutions globally.”

Acatel has been a leader in sustainable textile processes since 1985, blending advanced technology with a strong environmental commitment. By leveraging Acatel’s innovation ecosystem, the partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of next-generation dyeing solutions and highlight the role of the Acatel Innovation Hub in bringing scalable, sustainable innovations to the textile dyeing and finishing industry.

“Acatel’s commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship aligns perfectly with Alchemie’s mission,” said Tércio Pinto, Board Member of Acatel “With this collaboration, we are empowering textile producers to redefine responsible manufacturing.”

To mark this partnership, Alchemie and Acatel will be exhibiting side-by-side at Paris Première Vision, 3–5 February 2026, where visitors are invited to a hands-on experience on different samples that demonstrate Alchemie’s groundbreaking technology in what concerns the touch & feel of fabrics processed with the technology. Attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand how these solutions can deliver substantial sustainability and efficiency gains for knitted cellulosic fabrics applications and beyond.

Posted: January 24, 2026

Source: Alchemie Technology