8th International Conference On Technical Textiles And Nonwovens (ICTN 2026)

NEW DELHI, India — December 29, 2025 — With the tagline, “From Waste to Worth: Workshop on Recycling of High-Performance Textiles” ICTN 2026 at IIT Delhi, New Delhi, India. The event will feature an engaging workshop dedicated to the recycling of high-performance fibres such as aramids and modacrylic.
Experience:
- Exclusive tour of the Atal Centre for Textile Recycling and Sustainability
- Observe the complete recycling process – from shredding and opening to spinning
- Learn about key challenges, innovative solutions, and practical applications of recycled fibres
Workshop Highlights
- Plant Tour & Hands-on Learning: Live demonstrations of cutting, opening, and recycling operations
- Technical Insights: Challenges and innovations in recycling high-performance fibres
- Sustainability in Action: Recycling for reduced environmental impact and resource conservation
- Networking Opportunities: Meet researchers, industry professionals, and sustainability advocates
- Research & Industry Inspiration: Explore industrial uses and market potential of recycled fibres
“Weaving Sustainability: Hands-On Workshop on Measuring Carbon Footprint in Handloom & Textiles”
- This workshop complies with ISO 14040 (ISO, 2006) and all major steps involved in Carbon calculation.
For more details visit: https://ictn.in/index.html
Posted: January 4, 2026
Source: ICTN 2026