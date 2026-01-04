8th International Conference On Technical Textiles And Nonwovens (ICTN 2026)

NEW DELHI, India — December 29, 2025 — With the tagline, “From Waste to Worth: Workshop on Recycling of High-Performance Textiles” ICTN 2026 at IIT Delhi, New Delhi, India. The event will feature an engaging workshop dedicated to the recycling of high-performance fibres such as aramids and modacrylic.

Experience:

Exclusive tour of the Atal Centre for Textile Recycling and Sustainability

Observe the complete recycling process – from shredding and opening to spinning

Learn about key challenges, innovative solutions, and practical applications of recycled fibres

Workshop Highlights

Plant Tour & Hands-on Learning: Live demonstrations of cutting, opening, and recycling operations

Technical Insights: Challenges and innovations in recycling high-performance fibres

Sustainability in Action: Recycling for reduced environmental impact and resource conservation

Networking Opportunities: Meet researchers, industry professionals, and sustainability advocates

Research & Industry Inspiration: Explore industrial uses and market potential of recycled fibres

“Weaving Sustainability: Hands-On Workshop on Measuring Carbon Footprint in Handloom & Textiles”

This workshop complies with ISO 14040 (ISO, 2006) and all major steps involved in Carbon calculation.

For more details visit: https://ictn.in/index.html

Posted: January 4, 2026

Source: ICTN 2026