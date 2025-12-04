The Fabric Of Our Lives® Webpage Reimagined: Cotton Incorporated Relaunches Consumer Website

CARY, N.C. — December 3, 2025 — Cotton Incorporated launches a refashioned TheFabricOfOurLives.com, the leading online destination for cotton information, providing users with a more interactive and informative experience. The revamped platform now serves as a central hub for cotton education, sustainability resources and seasonal shopping opportunities.

“The new TheFabricOfOurLives.com is designed to be the go-to resource for cotton consumers,” Anne David, director of advertising for Cotton Incorporated. “It connects visitors with reliable education, showcases cotton’s unique advantages and inspires confident shopping decisions through engaging content and expert perspectives.”

Enhanced Interactive User Experience

The redesigned website streamlines the interface and introduces engaging interactive tools that let visitors explore the world of cotton. Users can access visually rich guides, product spotlights and comparison tools that highlight cotton’s benefits. The updated navigation helps visitors seamlessly discover topics ranging from everyday uses to the science behind cotton fibers.

Cotton Education Hub: Sustainability, Health and Wellness

TheFabricOfOurLives.com strengthens its commitment to education by offering comprehensive resources about cotton’s role in sustainability. Visitors can find information on cotton’s microplastic-free properties, environmental advantages and contributions to responsible fashion. The site dedicates sections to health and wellness, sharing facts about cotton’s comfort, breathability and hypoallergenic qualities.

Seasonal Shopping Opportunities

The relaunch curates seasonal shopping guides, allowing visitors to discover the latest cotton products easily. Shoppers can browse collections tailored for holidays, back-to-school and other key moments, while they learn about the benefits of choosing cotton for their wardrobes and homes.

When holiday shopping for apparel gifts, about 65% of consumers say they look for cotton clothing, according to the Cotton Incorporated 2025 Lifestyle Monitor™ Survey. The survey completes 500 interviews per month with U.S. consumers between the ages of 13 and 70.

Introducing “The Thread” Blog

The new blog, “The Thread,” delivers fresh content for cotton enthusiasts and industry insiders. Readers can explore expert styling tips, retailer spotlights and cotton shopping round-ups, updated regularly. “The Thread” keeps visitors informed about trends, product features and insights from fashion and textile experts.

Posted: December 4, 2025

Source: Cotton Incorporated