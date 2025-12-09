KIPAS Launches fibR-e: The Recycling Breakthrough To Solve Fashion’s Polyester Problem

ISTANBUL / LONDON— December 9, 2025 — KIPAS Textiles, Europe’s largest fully integrated textile manufacturer, is launching fibR-e, a new recycling platform designed to finally tackle the hurdles that have stopped polyester from becoming truly circular.

Every year, the fashion industry produces millions of tonnes of polyester-based clothing. Less than 1 percent is recycled back into new garments. Most ends up in landfills or incinerators. It is a waste crisis hiding in plain sight.

Fashion is now facing a reckoning. Regulations across Europe and other regions will require brands to take responsibility for the full lifecycle of their products, and consumers are asking harder questions about sustainability.

fibR-e gives brands a credible way forward. Meltem Kimya converts post-consumer garments containing 70 per cent or more polyester, including polyester-elastane blends, as well as any other polyester-based mixed-fibre blends. Items with trims still attached and mixed-colour feedstocks are converted into high-quality GRS-certified rTEX Chips. KIPAS Textiles then turns these into certified, high-quality filament yarns and staple fibres ready for new collections.

The platform removes accessories during processing rather than through manual sorting, cutting labour and bottlenecks. It decolourises blended fabrics to produce cleaner outputs. At its core is a patented molecular recycling technology developed by Meltem Kimya that breaks polyester down to its building blocks and rebuilds it without creating microplastics, allowing repeated recycling without loss of quality.

Early analysis shows that producing polyester entirely from textile waste through fibR-e cuts emissions by nearly 74 per cent compared with virgin production. “Recycling has barely scratched the surface of the polyester problem,” said Halit Gümüser, CEO of KIPAS Textiles. “With fibR-e, we can take real post-consumer waste in all its complexity and return it to the market as certified, high-quality filament yarns and staple fibres. This is how the industry moves from linear to circular, not through pilots but through commercial scale.”

fibR-e is built on a multi-year partnership between KIPAS and specialist companies, with Meltem Kimya providing the molecular recycling expertise that underpins the fibR-e platform.

As a global yarn and fabric producer, KIPAS will channel fibR-e materials directly into its own supply chain, enabling bulk production at competitive pricing. The outputs are traceable, performance-tested and designed to meet commercial quality standards while helping brands reduce virgin material use and prepare for stricter regulations.

fibR-e marks a turning point. It shows that closing the loop on polyester waste can now move from ambition to industrial reality.

For more information, visit www.kipastextiles.com; www.kipasfibre.com

Posted: December 9, 2025

