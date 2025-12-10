Itema Announces Strategic Partnership With Ivy Decarb To Accelerate Decarbonization In Weaving Process

BERGAMO, Italy — December 10, 2025 — Itema is pleased to announce the strategic partnership with Ivy Decarb, the digital platform helping textile companies measure and reduce their carbon footprint.

As one of the first textile machinery manufacturers to join Ivy Decarb, Itema is at the forefront of shaping the industry’s future toward environmental impact reduction. The textile industry, in fact, is under growing pressure to meet ambitious decarbonization targets. The Ivy Decarb Marketplace brings together stakeholders across the entire value chain to accelerate the transition toward more eco-friendly textile production processes. The Ivy Decarb platform, in fact, helps textile manufacturers easily compare the technical features of textile machines, such as energy consumption, emissions, and carbon footprint, making it easier to choose suppliers transparently and with a focus on sustainability, while also facilitating financing through its partnerships with local banks.

Matteo Mutti, Chief Sales & Service Officer of Itema Group, commented “Sustainability has always been a priority for Itema, so we were delighted to join Ivy Decarb. Together with them and with the other project partners, we are defining the evaluation criteria for this now fundamental aspect of all textile machineries. At the same time, we are confident that our weaving machines, always among the most sustainable in the industry, will be increasingly recognized as such by weavers around the world through this marketplace.”

The platform has been established to support the sector’s sustainable transformation and contribute to the broader goal of achieving net-zero impact. By connecting machinery manufacturers like Itema, textile producers, financial institutions, and global brands, it fosters collaboration and empowers stakeholders to drive meaningful and measurable change.

Posted: December 10, 2025

Source: Itema S.p.A.