emtec Electronic Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation, Precision And Global Partnerships

LEIPZIG, Germany — December 19, 2025 — emtec Electronic GmbH, supplier of innovative measurement solutions for the paper, nonwovens and textile industries, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Since its founding on December 19, 1995, with just four dedicated employees, the company has grown into a globally recognised specialist headquartered in Leipzig, supported by a network of more than 30 international representatives.

Over the past three decades, emtec has delivered numerous groundbreaking measurement technologies that have become industry standards, helping manufacturers optimise production processes and significantly improve product quality worldwide. In recent years, the company has expanded its footprint in the textile sector, embracing new applications and markets while maintaining its core strength in paper testing.

“This year marks a special milestone in our company’s journey,” said Giselher Gruener, Managing Director of emtec Electronic GmbH. “For three decades, emtec has stood for innovation, precision, and genuine partnership with our customers. The most important factors for the company’s success have always been and continue to be: intensive sales and service activities worldwide, the highest level of professionalism, employee satisfaction, flexibility, and cost awareness. Our growth is the result of a great team and close cooperation with users worldwide. We are proud of this — and we will continue to build on it in the future.”

During its anniversary year, emtec Electronic has reached another significant milestone by being honored with the Changemakers Award at the Innovate Textile Awards 2025. The award recognizes emtec’s transformative contributions to the textile industry, particularly in the field of objective haptic quality measurement.

With the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer and the cloud-based Virtual Haptic Library, emtec enables textile manufacturers, brands and researchers worldwide to better understand, evaluate and optimize tactile product properties. Receiving this award in its 30th year underlines emtec’s long-standing commitment to innovation, sustainability and meaningful technological progress.

To mark the anniversary, emtec brought together its global network for a special Global Sales Meeting in Leipzig, celebrating past achievements and aligning on strategic initiatives that will shape future growth. In 2025 alone, the company’s sales organisation attended more than 25 international trade fairs, reinforcing its commitment to customer engagement and innovation at the global level.

With an expanding portfolio of advanced test instruments — including the ACA Ash Content Analyzer, the FPO Fiber Potential Analyzer Online and TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer — emtec continues to enable objective, reproducible quality measurement across material types and industries. As the company looks forward to the next chapter, it remains focused on delivering value for customers through technological excellence, collaborative partnerships and dedicated service.

Posted: December 19, 2025

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH