AATCC Announces 2025 Herman & Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition Winners

DURHAM, N.C.— December 26, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) recognized the winners of the 2025 Herman & Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition.

Founded in 1982 to give student members the chance to conduct and present original research, the competition was renamed in 1994 in honor of Herman and Myrtle Goldstein, following their US$60,000 endowment. Their gift is a lasting remembrance of their dedication to young people in the textile industry.

Each year, graduate students are invited to participate in a rigorous three-round process beginning with an abstract submission, followed by a research paper, and culminating in a presentation round held at AATCC’s annual conference or committee meetings.

The four students who achieved the highest scores in the second round attended the 2025 AATCC and SEAMS Fabricating the Future Conference to present their unique, industry-relevant research.

A sincere thank you to the 2025 judging panel for their support: Membership Committee and competition Chair Kanti Jasani, Martin Bide, Barry Brady, Renuka Dhandapani, Tim Dixon, and Nelson Houser.

First Place: Fatima Garcia Corona

University: North Carolina State University, Wilson College of Textiles

Hometown: Efland, NC, USA

Fatima Garcia Corona earned first place with her presentation of “A Comparison of Five Fiber Fragment and Microfiber Test Methods.” Corona completed her master’s thesis in July of 2025 under advisor Karen Leonas (2025 AATCC Olney Award Recipient) within the Textile Sustainability Research Lab. Corona is currently an Advanced Technology intern at Mann+Hummel following the completion of her master’s degree. She is actively seeking a full-time position where she hopes to continue to learn and further develop the skills she gained through research, academic, and industry experience.

“Participating in the paper competition was a valuable opportunity to share my work with a broader audience in a concise and engaging manner. The Q&A portion from the audience helped me see new perspectives on my finalized research and highlighted the strong curiosity and engagement around the topic of fiber fragment release within the textile industry,” Corona said. “I would like to acknowledge the funding for my research from the AATCC Foundation Student Research Support Grant and the Wilson College of Textile Sustainability Committee Microgrant.”

Second Place (Tie): Arifur Rahman

University: Pittsburg State University

Hometown: Bangladesh

Arifur Rahman presented, “A Novel Approach for Fabrication of Lactose Fibers Derived from Milk Using Melt Centrifugal/Rotary Jet Spinning Concept.” His research was conducted with advisor Mazeyar Parvinzadeh Gashti within the Textile Research and Testing Lab. About his research experience, Rahman said “This research taught me that innovation isn’t just about creating a new material, but also about making it practical for the real world. I learned to consider factors like cost, ease of manufacturing, and how to transform everyday resources into viable products.” After completion of his master’s, Rahman plans to enter industry with a focus on bridging the gap between lab research and market ready products.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my advisor, Dr. Mazeyar Parvinzadeh Gashti, for his invaluable guidance and for fostering a research environment that encourages innovation,” Rahman noted, “Thank you to AATCC for providing a platform that not only recognizes student research but also connects us with inspiring professionals in the field.”

Second Place (tie): Prateeti Ugale

University: North Carolina State University, Wilson College of Textiles

Hometown: Mumbai, India

Prateeti Ugale presented “Durability of Conductive Silver Inks Printed on Fabrics Under Household Washing Conditions.” Her research in the SHIFT (Smart Holistically Integrated and Functional Textiles) Research Group under the guidance of advisor Amanda Mills focuses on stretchability and washability of printed electronic textiles. She noted that research does not always go as planned, but each challenge opens a new way of thinking and problem-solving. After her graduation in Spring 2026, she hopes to enter industry to work on next-gen wearables.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Herman & Myrtle Goldstein Graduate Student Paper Competition for the opportunity to share my research, and to the AATCC Foundation Student Research Support Grant for funding and supporting this work. I am deeply thankful to my advisor, Dr. Amanda Mills, for her invaluable guidance, mentorship, and encouragement throughout this project.”

Fourth Place: Mushfika Mica

University: North Carolina State University, Wilson College of Textiles

Mushfika Mica presented “From Ballistics to Burnout: Modeling Heat Strain in Firefighters Wearing Enhanced PPE.” She is currently a PhD candidate working under advisors Emiel DenHartog and Roger Barker.

AATCC is proud to support and showcase the outstanding work of graduate student members from around the world. This competition reflects AATCC’s continued commitment to fostering innovative and impactful research in the textile field.

Posted: December 26, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)