Woolmark Partners With Ajio Luxe And Tata Cliq Luxury To Spotlight Merino Wool’s Performance And All-Season Versatility To Indian Luxury Shoppers

MUMBAI, India — November 24, 2025 — Woolmark has launched a strategic, collaborative campaign with India’s leading luxury e-commerce platforms, Ajio Luxe and Tata CLiQ Luxury, spotlighting the versatility and advanced performance capabilities of Merino wool. The campaign, titled “Merino Reimagined,” aims to shift consumer perception by showcasing wool as a modern, year-round luxury fibre rather than solely a heavy winter material.

Building on three consecutive years of successful partnership with Ajio Luxe – and marking the inaugural collaboration with Tata CLiQ Luxury – the campaign represents a unified effort to engage distinct, fast-growing segments within India’s luxury and lifestyle market.

The campaign with Ajio Luxe, which is now live, is anchored in Performance and Athleisure, underscoring Merino wool’s natural, high-tech functionality. Under the core message, “Merino Wool Crafted for Motion,” the platform highlights the fibre’s dynamic breathability, superior moisture management and inherent odour resistance – qualities that make Merino the ideal choice for consumers embracing active lifestyles, sportswear and contemporary athleisure.

Running in parallel, Tata CLiQ Luxury brings focus ot Merino wool’s Year-Round Versatility through the “Merino Reimagined” narrative. This campaign emphasises the elegance, comfort and exceptional climate adaptability of lightweight Merino garments. Featured brands and curated pieces celebrate premium, sustainable wardrobe investments designed to transcend traditional seasonality and deliver refined style for every Indian climate.

“India’s luxury consumer is highly discerning and increasingly seeks investments that blend performance, quality, sustainability, and style. Our collaboration with Ajio Luxe and Tata CLiQ Luxury is essential to unlocking Merino wool’s full potential in this market,” said John Roberts, Managing Director, Woolmark. “By spotlighting Merino across athleisure and year-round dressing, we are dismantling outdated perceptions of seasonality and reaffirming its status as the world’s most versatile natural luxury fibre.”

Reflecting the shared vision of all three partners, the initiative underscores a collective commitment to redefining modern luxury in India. Leadership from Woolmark, Ajio Luxe and Tata CLiQ Luxury eco the significant market opportunity that Merino wool represents amid the country’s rapidly evolving fashion and lifestyle landscape.

Posted: November 25, 2025

Source: The Woolmark Company