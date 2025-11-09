VDMA Members Highly Satisfied With ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 In Singapore

FRANKFURT, Germany — November 7, 2025 — With more than 840 exhibitors from 30 countries and thousands of visitors from more than 100 nations ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 was a truly international show. Visitors came with clear project ideas, leading to many inspiring and fruitful discussions. Numerous VDMA members reported closed orders and deals – a positive sign for the machinery sector. “Better than expected”: this was a frequent statement from exhibiting companies.

The testimonials from VDMA member companies reflect a successful trade fair:

“ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore has been a real INTERNATIONAL Textile Machinery Exhibition in Asia, attracting visitors from more than 100 countries. The numbers and quality hoped for have been exceeded. In this friendly and well organised city, smiles were also very much seen at the EXPO during the exhibition.”

Dr. Janpeter Horn, Chairman, VDMA Textile Machinery Association

“ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore was a great success also for Mahlo. The show brought together the right people, the right ideas, and the right energy. A truly international event that delivered valuable insights and confirmed the industry’s commitment to innovation. We could discuss specific challenges and solutions with numerous industry professionals from across Asia.”

Thomas Höpfl, Sales Director, Mahlo

“ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore was a great success for Trützschler. The event brought together an international mix of visitors and offered high-quality discussions with customers and business partners.”

Alexander Stampfer, CSO, TRÜTZSCHLER Group

“Singapore was the ideal stage for ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025, drawing a highly engaged global audience. The exhibition proved to be an outstanding platform for meaningful dialogue and networking. The strong visitor presence and the depth of discussions underscore the industry’s commitment to innovation and sustainability. With automation and future technologies taking centre stage, the event exceeded expectations by creating an environment where visionary ideas and practical solutions converged. Customers are once again ready to invest, signalling renewed confidence and growth opportunities. This positive momentum encourages us and strengthens our outlook for the future.”

Werner Volkaert, Managing Director, Sedo Treepoint

“ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore proved to be a truly global platform, bringing together a remarkably international audience. The high visitor numbers, the quality of discussions, and the strong focus on innovation and sustainability reflected the industry’s evolving priorities. For us, the event reaffirmed the importance of personal dialogue in shaping the future of nonwovens and textile technology.”

Tobias Schäfer, Vice President, ANDRITZ Nonwoven & Textile

“We were impressed by the high quality and diversity of visitors at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore. The event proved to be an excellent platform for meaningful discussions and new connections across the entire Asian textile market. Singapore’s dynamic and well-organized setting provided the ideal environment to exchange ideas, explore innovations, and strengthen partnerships throughout the region. Focus topics were definitely increasing efficiency in the textile production at currently uncertain times.”

Kathrin Pleva, Managing Director, PLEVA

“ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 Singapore was well attended and attracted qualified visitors. It’s strategic geographic location connected the Southeast Asian region and positioned the event as a central meeting point for the textile industry.”

Riccarda Dilo, Member of the Executive Board, DILO Group

“Choosing Singapore as the location for ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 was absolutely the right decision. Our expectations were exceeded both in terms of the quality and the number of international visitors.”

Torsten von Koch, Sales Director, Georg Sahm

“ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 in Singapore was worth a visit. The location was excellent for visitors from the ASEAN countries and Singapore offers an excellent infrastructure. We were impressed by the numbers of visitors and the quality of meetings with customers, who came mainly from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. The focus of visitors was on the finishing of outerwear, denim and automation. Many customers plan to realize their projects in the course of 2026.”

Hans-Gerhard Wroblowski, Sales Manager SEA, A. Monforts Textilmaschinen

From 16 to 22 September 2027, ITMA will return to Germany for the first time in 20 years. The leading international trade fair for textile machinery and clothing technology is expected to attract over 100,000 decision-makers from almost all textile-producing countries. Companies interested to exhibit in Hannover can already register here: www.itma.com.

On November 12, 2025, from 11:00 to 12:00, the VDMA, together with Deutsche Messe AG and the official hotel agency bnetwork, is offering a webinar on the topic of “ITMA 2027: Exhibiting Made Easy”. The webinar (in German language) is primarily aimed at “ITMA newcomers and returnees” from Germany and Austria. Visit for the program and registration: https://www.vdma.eu/en-GB/events-trade-fairs/-/event/view/119933

The VDMA represents 3600 German and European mechanical and plant engineering companies. The industry stands for innovation, export orientation and SMEs. The companies employ around 3 million people in the EU-27, more than 1.2 million of them in Germany alone. This makes mechanical and plant engineering the largest employer among the capital goods industries, both in the EU-27 and in Germany. In the European Union, it represents a turnover volume of an estimated 870 billion euros.

Around 80 percent of the machinery sold in the EU comes from a manufacturing plant in the domestic market.

Posted: November 9, 2025

Source: VDMA — The German Textile Machinery Association