Samsara Eco And European Outdoor Group Launch The Nylon Materials Collective

ZUG, Switzerland — November 26, 2025 — Australian biotech, Samsara Eco and the European Outdoor Group (EOG) today launched the Nylon Materials Collective, a collaboration designed to make high-performance, virgin-identical recycled nylon accessible to more outdoor brands and accelerate the industry’s shift toward a truly circular textiles future.

The Nylon Materials Collective will unite outdoor brands, supply chain partners and materials leaders to remove common barriers that can slow the adoption of recycled materials but are critical for a more sustainable and circular future.

Nylon is a common material choice for outdoor brands who prioritize high-performance, durable materials that have the strength and tenacity to handle the toughest of outdoor conditions.

Leaning into collective demand, brands in the Collective will have access to recycled materials through pooled volumes, and the option to collaborate with leading supply chain partners, helping to reduce logistical complexities and speed up adoption and implementation.

“Outdoor brands inherently have a respect for the planet. They understand the importance of establishing a circular, low-carbon future so we can all continue enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. We want to do everything we can to help more brands access our materials so we can all enjoy the benefit from going circular,” said Sarah Cook, Chief Commercial Officer of Samsara Eco. “The Nylon Materials Collective will make it easier for outdoor brands of any size, who might have smaller materials requirements or who typically buy at a fabric level to access and seamlessly integrate virgin-identical recycled materials into their future product lines.”

Samsara Eco’s enzymatic recycling technology, EosEco produces virgin-identical recycled materials including nylon 6,6, giving brands the confidence they can continue to produce the durable products their customers know and love, from recycled materials. Brands can also strengthen their position to meet upcoming EU Circular Economy regulations around Extended Producer Responsibility and minimum recycled content mandates, as well as achieve preferred materials ambitions.

As the leading voice of the European outdoor industry, the EOG is providing the platform to leverage the sector’s collective influence and demand. The partnership offers a streamlined path for brands to access Samsara Eco’s recycled nylon.

European Outdoor Group’s Head of Sustainability and CSR, Dr Katy Stevens, said: “At the European Outdoor Group, collaboration is at the heart of everything we do. The Nylon Materials Collective represents an opportunity for our members to work together with innovators like Samsara Eco to unlock access to recycled nylon and accelerate the industry’s transition to circular materials. By pooling demand and expertise, we’re making it easier for brands of all sizes to integrate high-performance, recycled materials into their collections and take meaningful steps toward a more sustainable outdoor industry.”

For the EOG, representing around 150 brands, retailers, associations and other organisations across the value chain, this partnership is a practical step toward their vision of supporting the sector in doing business “in a way that gives back more than it takes.” For Samsara Eco, the collaboration marks a major step in its mission to establish circular materials as the natural choice for brands, proving that durability, performance, and sustainability can go hand-in-hand.

The Nylon Materials Collective is open to any EOG members. It will formally launch ahead of EOG’s participation at ISPO Munich 2025, where Samsara Eco will showcase its recycled nylon material samples.

Posted: November 26, 2025

Source: Samsara Eco