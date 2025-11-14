Knitex Industries Ltd. (Mondol Group) Invests In Advanced Mahlo Technology

SAAL ON THE DANUBE, Germany — November 12, 2025 — Bangladesh’s Knittex Industries Ltd. is known for its commitment to top-quality knitwear and responsible production.

To further enhance fabric quality, the company has invested in a Mahlo Orthopac RVMC-15 weft straightener. Installed by Tootal Quality Resources, the system ensures perfect fabric alignment and supports Knittex’s goal of continuous improvement.

Since its foundation in the late 2005s, Knitex Dresses Ltd. has grown into one of Bangladesh’s leading knit composite manufacturers. As a part of the renowned Mondol Group, the company stands for high-quality production, vertical integration, and a strong focus on sustainability and social responsibility. The company has two campus which are located at Sardagong, Gazipur and Mirzapur, Tangail. Knitex Dresses Ltd. covers the full textile value chain – from knitting and dyeing to printing, finishing, and garmenting. This allows for maximum quality control, flexibility, and efficiency.

With a workforce of more than 2.500 people, Knitex produces a wide range of knitwear for global customers. Its daily capacities include around 25,000 kg each in knitting and dyeing, plus several tens of thousands of garments across different categories.

The company philosophy combines quality, employee welfare, and sustainability. All those term are deeply anchored in the group’s DNA.

Focus on quality

To remain a trusted partner for global brands, Knitex Dresses Ltd. continuously invests in modern machinery. The latest example in this strategy: the installation of a Mahlo Orthopac RVMC-15 weft straightener.

Mahlo’s classic optical weft straightener corrects fabric distortions in nearly all applications, ensuring perfect fabric quality right from the start of the finishing line.

The machine was installed and commissioned by Mahlo’s long-term trusted partner in Bangladesh, Tootal Quality Resources, guaranteeing smooth integration and professional support.

Outlook

With the new Mahlo technology in operation, Knitex Dresses Ltd. strengthens its ability to deliver flawless fabrics, reduce waste, and improve efficiency. This investment once again demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and uncompromising product quality – values that define both Knitex Dress Ltd.and Mahlo.

Posted: November 14, 2025

Source: Mahlo GmbH + Co. KG