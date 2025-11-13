Australian Company, Thread The Word, Launches US Operation In Manufacturing Solutions Center Incubator

CONOVER, N.C. — November 12, 2025 — Thread the Word, an Australian company which specializes in manufacturing customized gift blankets, has opened a US-based manufacturing operation at the Manufacturing Solutions Center (MSC) incubator located in Conover, North Carolina. The MSC is part of Catawba Valley Community College.

Thread the Word uses flat bed knitting equipment to manufacture customized baby and gift blankets in various colors and sizes and produces customized embroidered gifts. Thread the Word’s expansion to the MSC positions the company at one of the nation’s premier hubs for advanced textile manufacturing, research, and development. By joining the MSC incubator, the company gains access to state-of-the-art resources, testing and product development support, textile industry expertise, and a network of domestic manufacturers and suppliers.

Peter Thomas and his wife Annie founded Thread the Word in Australia in 2021. Thomas recognized the value of having a US operation to better meet the needs of his customers as Thread the Word’s sales grew. “We’re thrilled to begin this phase of our journey at the Manufacturing Solutions Center,” said Thomas. “The MSC provides an unmatched support system for scaling our production and expanding our product line. We can now ship orders to our customers in the States within three days to better serve the US market.”

“We’re excited to welcome Thread the Word to the MSC,” said MSC Director Jeff Neuville. “Our mission is to expand and support our domestic manufacturing base, so it’s very satisfying to help a manufacturer begin operations here in the US.”

Thread the Word began operations in the MSC incubator in September. Learn more about Thread the Word at www.threadtheword.com.

Part of Catawba Valley Community College, the Manufacturing Solutions Center provides testing, prototyping, and business incubation services to support the growth of manufacturing companies. With an emphasis on textiles and emerging technologies, MSC fosters innovation and economic development throughout the region. To learn more about the MSC visit www.manufacturingsolutionscenter.org.

