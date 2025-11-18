ANDRITZ At SINCE 2025: Leading The Way In Nonwoven Innovation

KREFELD, Germany — November 18, 2025 — ANDRITZ Nonwoven & Textile will participate in the 21st Shanghai International Nonwovens Exhibition (SINCE) on December 3-5, 2025, presenting its cutting-edge technologies and solutions for the nonwoven and textile industry. The focus will be on innovative high-speed crosslapping, the new needleloom for medium range capacities, technologies for biodegradable wipes, and on comprehensive service solutions.

High-Speed Crosslapping: New Andritz X-Pro™ Crosslapper

ANDRITZ introduces the X-Pro™ crosslapper, a groundbreaking innovation designed for both spunlace and needlepunch applications, delivering higher efficiency and stunningly uniform web formation. With highest inlet speed ever achieved, it drives productivity to new heights. The patented design ensures optimized batt forming, while full compatibility with the ProWin™ web weight regulation system offers seamless integration. The X-Pro™ crosslapper is also available for retrofit, allowing the nonwoven producers to upgrade existing lines with the support of ANDRITZ service experts and unlock greater productivity. Customers can experience its capabilities firsthand at the ANDRITZ technical center, where trials demonstrate the machine’s outstanding performance.

In the spunlace area, ANDRITZ offers its neXline spunlace in crosslapped configuration. It is engineered for premium nonwoven applications, delivering exceptional uniformity and product consistency. When integrating the X-Pro™ crosslapper, it enables the highest inlet speeds ever achieved, combining high throughput with uncompromising quality. Together, these technologies support scalable production while maintaining strict standards for uniformity and reliability.

Sustainable Wipes Production: The Full Suite By Andritz

ANDRITZ is advancing sustainable nonwoven solutions with technologies that meet the global demand for eco-friendly, high-performance wipes. ANDRITZ expertise covers all technologies from wetlaid, airlaid and spunlace. By combining these technologies in various ways into Wetlace™ and Airlace™ processes, ANDRITZ can serve different segments of the wipes market, using sustainable fibers such as viscose, lyocell, and other cellulose and natural fibers. These technologies reduce reliance on synthetic materials, support biodegradability, and help minimize environmental impact. This gives customers the ability to deliver high-quality products while meeting ever-evolving sustainability standards.

Expansion Of Needleloom Portfolio: New neXloom A-Type For Medium Range Capacities

In the area of durable nonwovens, ANDRITZ presents the new neXloom A-Type needleloom, specifically designed to meet the demands of medium-range production capacities across key markets such as synthetic leather, filtration, and automotive applications. Engineered for robust performance and cost efficiency, the neXloom A-Type combines the renowned ANDRITZ quality with features that reduce operational and maintenance costs. The machine supports a random needle pattern for enhanced product characteristics and offers optional systems including automatic greasing and cooling, further improving reliability and ease of use.

With a speed range of 850 to 1200 rpm and a stroke range from 25 to 60mm, the neXloom

A-Type represents a strategic addition to the ANDRITZ portfolio, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer-focused solutions in the nonwovens industry.

Spot-On Service: Comprehensive And Reliable

Nonwovens and textile producers require state-of-the-art equipment to meet ever-increasing market demands, optimize their energy use, achieve product differentiation for their nonwovens production lines, and/or enhance product quality. ANDRITZ therefore offers comprehensive and reliable service, including extensive expert support and adaptable upgrade solutions for all production lines. For instance, conventional spunlace lines can easily be retrofitted with airlaid or wetlaid web forming capabilities to open up new market opportunities, such as bio-wipes and flushable wipes. This provides greater flexibility for a wide range of applications. Through specialized guidance and tailored retrofit services, ANDRITZ supports customers maximize productivity while sustaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving industry.

Posted: November 18, 2025

Source: ANDRITZ Küsters GmbH