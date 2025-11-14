An Accessible World Show Window For Textile Technology Manufacturers And Investors: ITM 2026

ISTANBUL — November 12, 2025 — The ITM 2026 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, one of the most prestigious meeting points for the global textile technologies sector, will bring together industry professionals from around the world in Istanbul from June 9–13, 2026.

Istanbul’s strategic location, easy accessibility, and cultural inclusiveness make ITM 2026 not just an exhibition but also an accessible world show window. Thousands of investors who cannot travel to Europe due to visa issues are eagerly awaiting ITM 2026 for the chance to see technology firsthand, connect directly with manufacturers, and develop collaborations.

Breaking records for both the number of exhibitors and visitors, as well as the technological vision it offers, the ITM Exhibition continues to establish itself as a respected global brand. More than just a trade fair for industry professionals, ITM 2026 also offers the opportunity to expand into new markets, develop collaborations, and gain firsthand access to the latest technologies. It continues its mission to be an accessible world show window for manufacturers and investors.

Textile Investors Experiencing Visa Problems Await ITM 2026

In recent years, rising geopolitical tensions, global migration policies, and tightening consular procedures have made European trade exhibitions increasingly difficult to reach, especially for investors and industrialists in developing countries. This has led textile investors, particularly in Türkiye, but also in the Middle East, Central Asia, North Africa, and South Asia, to turn their attention to strong global trade exhibitions like ITM. Textile manufacturers in these regions will have the opportunity to experience the latest technologies firsthand by visiting ITM 2026 in Istanbul, where they arrive after a three-hour flight.

Textile Technology Manufacturers to Meet with Global Buyers at ITM 2026

Visa barriers affect not only visitors but also international companies. Many manufacturers are acutely aware of the commercial and strategic shortcomings of not being able to meet potential customers face-to-face at European trade exhibitions. The widespread visa denials, particularly for professionals from developing countries, restrict these companies’ access to the global market. Therefore, the ITM 2026 Exhibition, distinguished by its accessibility, is crucial for companies as a trade bridge not only regionally but also globally. Participating brands are excited to be able to connect their products and solutions with the target audience they truly desire. Many companies are preparing to debut their latest technologies at ITM 2026, and the exhibition is poised to become the epicenter of global textile technology.

The Latest Technologies will Be Showcased at ITM 2026

In an environment where production power is being redefined, the ITM 2026 Exhibition will inject hope, direction, and momentum into the textile industry. Innovations that are redefining the boundaries of textile technology today will be unveiled for the first time at ITM 2026. From digitalization and AI-powered production solutions to sustainability and automation systems, many innovations will be showcased at ITM 2026 by the world’s leading manufacturers. For those who want to shape the factories of the future today, the exhibition will offer unmissable opportunities.

The Technology Hub for Global Denim Trends

Denim Technologies is one of the eagerly anticipated sections of the ITM 2026 Exhibition, showcasing the latest products and technologies across the entire textile production chain, from weaving and knitting to dyeing and printing, from fiber to yarn.

This special section, which will cover all stages of denim production, including washing, dyeing, finishing, laser cutting, sustainable chemicals, and digital solutions, will shed light on the future of the denim industry by focusing on sustainable production, energy efficiency, and eco-friendly innovations. From water- and energy-saving machines to digital washing and laser effect systems, from dyeing technologies that minimize chemical use to automation solutions, groundbreaking innovations in denim production will be showcased at ITM 2026.

Posted: November 14, 2025

Source: Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş.