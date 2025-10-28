Thermore® Launches Freedom: The New 100% Recycled Thermal Insulation That Bends, Stretches, And Breathes Like Your Favorite Yoga Pants

MILAN, Italy— October 28, 2025 — Thermore, a global supplier of thermal insulation for apparel, is proud to introduce Thermore® Freedom, a next-generation insulation designed to redefine comfort, performance, and sustainability.

Developed to move with the body in every direction, Thermore® Freedom delivers active warmth that’s flexible, lightweight, and responsibly made. It marks a true evolution in performance materials, offering a modern and conscious approach to how we dress and move.

Built on advanced technology and a deep respect for the environment, this insulation is made from 100% recycled fibers, sourced from PET bottles and even reclaimed materials from electronic components like plugs, connectors, and cables. It’s a tangible example of circular economy in action, reducing environmental impact without sacrificing performance.

What sets Thermore® Freedom apart is its extraordinary ability to adapt to movement. Its internal structure is made up of micro-gaps – tiny spaces that flex with every movement – so the insulation moves with every step, stretch, and breath, then springs back perfectly to its original shape. The result is warmth that feels natural and unrestricted, maintaining its elasticity and loft wear after wear.

Combining high flexibility with exceptional shape recovery, Thermore® Freedom provides consistent comfort even after repeated use. A patented fiber control technology prevents migration, ensuring long-lasting stability and performance. It’s easy to care for (machine- or dry-cleanable) and stands out for its soft hand feel, lightweight warmth, and excellent warmth-to-weight ratio, making it ideal for both technical and lifestyle apparel.

In line with Thermore’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, Freedom is Global Recycled Standard certified.

Available in a range of weights (g/m²), Thermore® Freedom meets the needs of brands that value both technical performance and environmental responsibility. With this launch, Thermore takes another step toward a more responsible future – delivering innovative insulation solutions that never compromise on performance, quality, or respect for the planet.

Posted: October 28, 2025

Source: Thermore