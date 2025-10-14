The Textile Institute Marks 100 Years With A Global Expansion Drive

MANCHESTER, UK — October 14, 2025 — Fresh from its highly successful 63rd conference held in Porto, Portugal, from October 7-10, The Textile Institute (TI) will celebrate a major milestone at the ITMA Asia+CITME textile machinery exhibition in Singapore later this month.

One hundred years ago, in 1925, TI was granted its Royal Charter by King George V, transforming it from a professional association into a globally recognised chartered body, and in Singapore from October 28-31, is seeking to strengthen its international partnerships while welcoming new Corporate Members to its expanding global network.

Shared growth

At Stand B105 in Hall 8, TI will exhibit as a reciprocal member of the British Textile Machinery Association (BTMA), showcasing the power of collaboration and shared growth. The long-standing partnership between the two organisations has been further strengthened by the appointment of BTMA CEO Jason Kent as TI’s new Commercial Vice President, bringing fresh industry insight and influence to the role.

“Our joint presence in Singapore underlines how enduring partnerships strengthen the entire industry,” Kent says. “Corporate Membership of The Textile Institute gives organisations access to an international network of professionals, cutting-edge research and strategic benefits valued at over £10,000 a year.”

Advantages

Membership unlocks a host of advantages, including global promotion and visibility, invitations to high-level networking events and training, collaboration on industry-led research, professional recognition through chartered qualifications and access to TI’s publications, data and R&D resources.

“As the only global professional body in this sector with a Royal Charter, we are driving the industry forward through high-quality events and training courses that equip professionals for the future,” says TI CEO Stephanie Dick. “Together with our Corporate Members, we’re tackling skills gaps, developing practical training solutions and reaching international audiences.”

New industries

“This is an exciting time for the industry, especially with the major opportunities being opened up in new technical textiles for rising industries such as energy and data storage, future mobility and advanced infrastructure,” adds TI President Charles Wood. “Whether you’re a multinational manufacturer or a fast-growing SME, TI offers a neutral, not-for-profit platform where your voice is heard and your ambitions are supported. As we expand our influence across Asia and beyond, we’re inviting new Corporate Members to join us, benefit from our resources and help shape the Institute with their expertise.”

The Textile Institute is ideally positioned to help organisations stay competitive, connected and compliant. From its first foundation in Manchester in 1910, its approach has always been to be “not of Manchester, but international”, and with sections and special interest groups active across the globe, it now serves members in over 60 countries, empowering professionals across every link in the textile supply chain.

“We are looking forward to exploring new possibilities with as many forward-looking companies as possible at this year’s ITMA Asia+CITME,” concludes Jason Kent.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: The Textile Institute (TI)