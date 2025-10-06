Tatham At ITMA Asia 2025 – Tatham Expands Textile Recycling Capabilities Through Strategic Partnerships

BRADFORD, UK — October 6, 2025 — With nearly two centuries of expertise in textile recycling, Tatham continues to lead the industry toward a more sustainable future. Through recent collaborations, we now offer a comprehensive range of equipment—from advanced automated textile sorting to mechanical recycling (rag tearing) and precision fibre blending.

Our cutting-edge sorting technology classifies garments by colour, material type, and fibre composition, ensuring all fasteners such as zips and buttons are removed before further processing. This meticulous approach addresses a critical global issue: currently, less than 1% of textile waste is recycled back into new textiles.

By accurately identifying fibre content before recycling, we’re helping to close the loop in textile production. Together, we can transform the industry and empower consumers to make more responsible and sustainable choices.

Tatham will be exhibiting at ITMA Asia 2025 + CITMA 2025 in Singapore 28-31 October. Join us in Hall 2, stand D205

Source: Tatham Ltd