Spinnova Completes Transaction To Buy Suzano’s Stake In Woodspin Oy And Suzano Finland Oy

JYVÄSKYLÄ, Finland — October 6, 2025 — On August 27, 2025, Spinnova Plc announced that it had signed binding agreements to acquire all shares of Woodspin Oy and Suzano Finland Oy from Suzano S.A. and take full ownership of the businesses. The transaction was subject to certain customary closing conditions which have now been fulfilled. The transaction was completed on October 3, 2025.

Woodspin and Suzano Finland will be included in reporting as a part of Spinnova Group as of October 3, 2025

Posted: October 6, 2025

Source: Spinnova Plc