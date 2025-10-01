Speedo Introduces Ocean Flex Swimwear Range Made With Hyosung TNC Recycled Textile Innovation

SEOUL, South Korea — October 1, 2025 — Global swimwear brand, Speedo, is dedicated to inspiring people to swim—whether in the pool, ocean, lake, or river—by creating swimsuits and gear that elevate every experience in the water. It is also taking steps to improve the environmental profile of its products.

One of the paths to Speedo’s sustainability journey is developing swimwear made with sustainable materials. With the health of our oceans in mind, Speedo recently launched an outdoor swimwear range made with its new GRS and RCS-certified Ocean Flex fabric.

Ocean Flex is a swimwear fabric made from an 80/20 blend of Hyosung TNC’s GRS-certified regen™ Ocean 100% post-consumer nylon made from discarded fishing nets, and its RCS-certified 100% recycled regen™ Spandex. According to an independent 3rd party Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), the manufacture of 1 kg regen™ Ocean nylon reduces CO2 emissions by 51% as compared to production of 1 kg of conventional nylon.

Hyosung TNC and mill partner, Hung Yen, introduced this recycled textile innovation in 2024, and since then, the fabric has captured the attention of leading swimwear brands to support their sustainability objectives.

“We’ve long valued our partnership with Speedo and are proud that such an iconic brand – that’s synonymous with swim and committed to protecting our waters – has chosen our certified recycled textile innovation for its Ocean Flex swimwear range,” said Laura Nilo, Hyosung US Marketing Manager – West Coast Lead.

Speedo’s Ocean Flex swimwear is part of its Open Water collection. It features a women’s once piece swimsuit, a long sleeve zip back one-piece swimsuit, racer back crop top, and boyleg bottom all in black/dark gray color block styling.

More information about the new Speedo Ocean Flex swimwear range, available now, can be found online here:

https://us.speedo.com/open-water.list?facetFilters=en_plg_productType_content%3ASwimwear

Source: Hyosung TNC