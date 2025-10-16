Microban International Appoints Shermon Mcmillan As New President

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — October 16, 2025 — Microban International, the global leader in antimicrobial and odor control solutions, today announced the appointment of Shermon McMillan as its new president. A seasoned global executive with a proven record of driving growth at Fortune 500 companies, McMillan will guide Microban strategy, operations and innovation pipeline toward sustainable growth.

“Shermon McMillan is a strategic and experienced leader who understands Microban’s goals and how to bring them to fruition,” said Scott Beal, CEO at Barr Brands International, parent company of Microban. “We are confident he will help us elevate the Microban brand and maintain a leadership position in the global marketplace.”

As president, McMillan will focus on building the Microban brand and growing the company’s reputation as the most trusted name in product protection. His leadership will put customers at the center, prioritize the execution of relevant innovation, and build brand equity. By combining customer centrality, innovation and brand building, McMillan will ensure Microban continues to deliver value for both industry partners and end-users.

“Microban has experienced remarkable growth over its four-decade history, and I look forward to helping drive our next phase of global growth and innovation,” said Shermon. “With the help of our talented team, Microban will be the most-recognized leader in product protection.”

McMillan brings a wealth of experience across consumer healthcare and household categories. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager at The Clorox Company, where he successfully turned around the vitamins, minerals and supplements business, delivering first-time profitability and managing its successful divestiture. Prior to that, McMillan held senior leadership roles at Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, including global vice president, overseeing a multibillion-dollar global allergy, cold and cough portfolio across over 100 countries.

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: Microban International – Part of Barr Brands International