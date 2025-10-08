ITMF Announces Winners Of The ITMF Start-Up Award 2025

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — October 8, 2025 — The winners of the ITMF Start-up Awards 2025 will present their business models at the upcoming ITMF & IAF Conference 2025 which will be held from 24 – 25 October in Yogyakarta, Indonesia and will be co-hosted by the Indonesia Textile Industry Association (API).

The objectives of the ITMF Start-up Awards are to provide start-ups a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and to offer them the possibility to meet in-person with well-established companies from the entire textile value chain.

The 5 winners of the ITMF Start-up Award 2025 are (in alphabetical order):

Ambercycle, USA: https://www.ambercycle.com/ A Bridge to the Future – Building Circularity at Scale

aweXome Ray (Korea): https://awexomeray.com/ CNT Fiber Innovation – From Dream Material to Industrial Reality

BYBORRE (Netherlands): https://byborre.com/ The Last Industry to be Digitized

Silana (Austria): https://www.silana.com/ From Offshor to On-Demand – How Robotics is Reshaping Fashion Manufacturing

ZymoChem (USA): https://www.zymochem.com/ Commercialization of Biobased Nylon 66



Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)