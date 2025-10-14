ITMF Announces Winners Of The International Collaboration Awards 2025

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — October 14, 2025 — The winners of the ITMF International Collaboration Awards 2025 will present their projects at the upcoming ITMF & IAF Conference 2025 which will be held October 24 – 25, 2025 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia and will be co-hosted by Indonesia Textile Industry Association (API).

The objectives of the ITMF International Collaboration Awards are to recognize progress in the area of international collaboration in the textile industry according to the values of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 4 winners of the ITMF International Collaboration Awards 2025 are (in alphabetical order):

Bursa Uludag University (Türkiye): https://www.uludag.edu.tr/ Unlocking Circular Fashion Design Excellence (ReMODE)

Far Eastern New Century Corp. (Chinese Taipei): https://www.feg.com.tw/en/business/company.aspx?id=103 Biological Recycling of PET/Polyester

Hyosung TNC Corporation (Korea): https://www.hyosungtnc.com/en From Waste to Worth – The T2T Collaboration Story

Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd. (China P.R.): https://en.ts-sanyou.com.cn/ Next-Generation Textile Materials: Pioneering a New Era of Cross-Industry Collaboration



For more information about the ITMF visit: https://www.itmf.org/ or contact: secretariat@itmf.org.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)