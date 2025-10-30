ITMF And IAF Conclude Successful Joint Convention 2025 In Yogyakarta, Indonesia

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia — October 29, 2025 — The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) and the International Apparel Federation (IAF) have successfully concluded their second joint convention, held this year in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

In close collaboration with the host Indonesian Textile Association (API), the event gathered over 400 delegates from around the world from across the entire textile and apparel value chain.

The conference program was met with great enthusiasm and featured a diverse range of high-level discussions on topics shaping the future of the global industry — including technology adoption, evolving legislation, fibre innovation, audit fatigue reduction, decarbonisation, AI applications, and the transformation of the Indonesian textile and apparel sector. The event also showcased innovation, sustainability, and collaboration through inspiring presentations by the winners of the ITMF Awards.

Beyond the conference sessions, ITMF and IAF continued their tradition of hosting memorable and culturally rich social events. Delegates were welcomed by the Sultan of Yogyakarta at a distinguished opening dinner, while the Gala Dinner held in front of the iconic Prambanan Temple provided a spectacular setting for networking and celebration. This special evening also marked the beginning of the tenures of ITMF President Juan Parés and IAF President Stefano Festa Marzotto.

The convention program also included company visits showcasing Indonesia’s dynamic textile and apparel ecosystem. Delegates visited PT Dan Liris, PT Pan Brothers, PT Ambassador Garmindo, Gallery Batik Jawa, PT Golden Tekstil Indonesia (GTI), and PT Ungaran Sari Garment, gaining firsthand insights into the country’s manufacturing excellence, innovation capacity, and commitment to sustainability.

The success of the 2025 convention was made possible through the strong support of the Indonesian Textile Association (API) as well as PT Dan Liris and PT Pan Brothers, both ITMF and IAF member companies. Together, they showcased Indonesia’s vibrant and forward-looking textile and apparel industry — projecting a positive and ambitious image of the country as a premier location for both textile and garment production.

Posted: October 30, 2025

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) an/ International Apparel Federation (IAF)