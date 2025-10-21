Itema Is Participating In ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 In Singapore Showcasing A New Air-Jet Weaving Machine And A Series Of Innovations

COLZATE, Italy — September 24, 2025 — Itema is pleased to announce its participation in ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 in Singapore in Hall 2 – Stand B101, where the company will present a dedicated product line-up tailored to the Asian markets.

Visitors will have the chance to discover a series of world premieres and product upgrades.

Upgrades designed to deliver superior textile performance and meet the most demanding weaving requirements.

Global Debut of Galileo-AX Airjet Weaving Machine

ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 Singapore will mark the official launch of the brand-new Galileo-AX airjet weaving machine. Developed to make the renowned Itema weaving experience accessible to all, Galileo-AX combines Itema textile excellence with competitive cost and energy efficiency.

New Rapier Galileo-RX in wide width and free flight transfer for Technical Fabrics

Itema will also introduce the latest evolution of the Galileo-RX rapier weaving machine. Specifically engineered for the most demanding technical fabrics, the Galileo-RX will be exhibited in its widest weaving width – 540cm – and equipped with the Itema FPA free flight weft transfer system. With this new configuration, Itema further expands its range of available widths for rapier machines with free flight transfer.

R9500EVO with New Itema MEC-T Mechanical Tuckers

Another highlight of the Itema booth will be the R9500EVO rapier machine, featuring the newly developed MEC-T mechanical tuckers. Based on proprietary Itema technology, the MEC-T ensures maximum performance and reliability, expanding the comprehensive Itema portfolio of tucking devices.

R9500EVOdenim with iSAVER®eco

Considering the strategic importance of denim production across Asia Pacific, Itema will showcase its R9500EVOdenim, the benchmark rapier weaving machine for superior denim textile quality. Equipped with iSAVER®eco, which eliminates the waste selvedge on the left-hand side of the fabric, the R9500EVOdenim allows denim weavers to achieve superior fabric quality, reduced stop marks, and an enhanced fabric hand, while significantly saving raw materials.

Moreover, during their visit to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025, visitors will be able to learn more about the full range of weaving solutions offered by Itema Group:

HelloItema, the Itema customer portal – offering a comprehensive set of digital functionalities and smart solutions and designed to make customers’ working lives easier and add value to their investment.

The full range of OEM spare parts and the latest solutions for upgrading existing Itema looms, as well as previous brands such as Sulzer, Somet, and Vamatex.

New digital solutions and tools designed to manage weaving mills data and to monitor the Itema weaving machines power consumption.

Additional Machines Displayed at Partner Booths

Guests will also have the opportunity to see three additional Itema rapier weaving machines showcased at our partner booths:

Vandewiele, Hall 2 – C301, will exhibit an Itema Rapier R9500EVO in weaving width 320cm equipped with Bonas Jacquard showcasing a decoration fabric

Huzhou Hyundai (Julibao) at Hall 2 – A301a will exhibit an Itema Rapier R9500EVO for label weaving and an Itema Rapier Galileo-RX for Jacquard Leno fabric.

Visit Itema at ITMA Asia + CITME 2025 in Hall 2 – B101

With this exciting product line-up, Itema confirms once again its commitment to delivering tangible and effective weaving technologies that combine textile excellence, performance, and sustainability. To learn more, visit the Itema Stand in Hall 2 – B101.

Posted: October 21, 2025

Source: Itema S.p.A.