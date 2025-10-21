Inkcups To Showcase Latest Innovations In Tagless Pad Printing At ITMA 2025

DANVERS, Mass. — September 30, 2025 — Global printing industry supplier Inkcups will showcase its pad printing and plate making technologies at ITMA Asia + CITME, the region’s leading event for sourcing technologies across the entire textile and garment supply chain.

The event will take place in Singapore at the Singapore Expo from the 28th to 31st of October, 2025. Inkcups will exhibit on Booth H5-A405.

At ITMA 2025, Inkcups will be demonstrating the capabilities of its pad printing and plate making innovations designed for tagless printing on garments. Included in the lineup are:

B100 1-Color Tabletop Pad Printer: A high-speed pad printing machine, the B100 incorporates the patented VersaCup ink cup assembly with two-sided ceramic ring and tool-less set up to support rapid job changeover. This machine is designed for heavy duty performance and provides an alternative solution to sewn-in tags and heat transfer labels for clothing.

2200-PS 2-Color Pad Printer: Equipped with a heavy-duty, dual-position pneumatic pad-slide mechanism, the 2200-PS is ideal for larger volumes and for those who are looking to expand from 1-color to 2-color pad printing as it's able to print both 1- and 2-colors.

Cobalt Edge Pad Printing Plate Maker: The recently launched Cobalt Edge is Inkcups' latest addition to its range of laser plate making machines and combines efficiency and precision to perfectly etch plates for pad printing applications.

Visitors to ITMA Asia + CITME are encouraged to visit Booth H5-A405 to see these pad printing innovations in action and to speak with the dedicated Inkcups team who will be on hand to answer any questions during the event.

Matthew Yates, Global Tagless Director, Inkcups, comments: “Tagless pad printing is opening up new possibilities for garment decorators and manufacturers, combining comfort, durability, and efficiency in one solution, with the added benefit of cost savings compared with other methods such as sewn-in tags and heat transfer labels. At ITMA Asia + CITME 2025, we’re excited to demonstrate how our latest pad printing and plate-making technologies make it easier than ever to produce high-quality, tagless labels directly onto garments. We invite visitors to come to our booth to see the systems in action, and discover how our solutions can improve workflows, reduce costs, and deliver a better product to end customers.”

To learn more about the full Inkcups equipment range, visit www.inkcups.com/industrial-printing-equipment.

