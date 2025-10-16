BRÜCKNER: What Modern Textile Finishing Looks Like Today At ITMA ASIA

LEONBERG, Germany — October 16, 2025 — Brückner Textile Technologies is presenting German engineering expertise and energy-efficient line concepts at this year’s ITMA ASIA in Singapore. The family-run company has been a leader in customized technologies and solutions for textile equipment for over 75 years. The focus is on energy efficiency, automation, and maximum productivity.

The new POWER-FRAME SFP-2 stenter frame generation is being presented, which is particularly attractive for finishing fabrics with a high cotton content. This machine can be used for drying and heat-setting processes, is easy to clean thanks to horizontally arranged lint screens, and features an intelligent split-flow air circulation system, a vertical circulating transport chain, and energy-efficient motors and gas burners. With this machine, Brückner offers an alternative to the high-tech POWER-FRAME SFP-4 stenter, which is efficient, requires lower investment costs, and has short delivery times.

Of course, the POWER-FRAME SFP-4 stenter, which is unmatched in terms of energy efficiency and ease of maintenance, will also be presented for challenging processes and finishing of technical textiles. Here, Brückner will introduce new features such as electricity- and hydrogen-powered heating systems and intelligent software solutions for optimizing recipes. In addition, heat-recovery and exhaust air purification systems help to save energy and comply with environmental regulations. A new feature here is a fully automatic cleaning system that significantly reduces maintenance and personnel costs. The cleaning programs are flexible and freely configurable, and production does not have to be interrupted for cleaning purposes.

In principle, new Brückner systems can be equipped with various intelligent assistance systems on request, which help machine operators to quickly find the optimum machine settings for each process. The new ExperTex simulation tool uses artificial intelligence to simulate the desired drying or heat-setting production process on a computer. Various KPIs can then be compared with each other, e.g., throughput times, energy consumption, CO2 footprint, and production costs. This innovative system allows for precise pre-calculation of orders, opens up productivity increases and/or energy savings, and enables “right-first-time production” by means of pre-optimized recipes.

This tool and much more is available to customers in the new myBrückner customer portal. All important machine information, access to digital services, and a service system are bundled there and can be accessed at any time.

Another new product is the POWER-DRY PD-1, a completely newly developed relax and shrink dryer for finishing knitted fabrics. This dryer is suitable for both open and tubular fabrics and can be easily integrated into an existing line concept. Customers benefit from maximum evaporation capacity in the smallest possible length, optimum shrinkage values, excellent accessibility thanks to space-saving sliding doors, horizontal lint screens, low maintenance and cleaning times, and an energy-saving suction zone. The system can also be heated using a hybrid system or even CO2-free using a high-temperature heat pump. The system has been specially designed for high-quality goods with a soft and voluminous hand, e.g., polo shirts, nightwear (interlock), single jersey T-shirts, or lining fabrics such as sweatshirts.

Customers can also look forward to a new unit in the coating sector: the OPTI-COAT 2in1 coating unit combines the advantages of floating knife and knife over cylinder, thus ensuring maximum flexibility. With a high-precision coating cylinder and a perfect ground coating knife, excellent results can be achieved for paste and foam coatings. In addition, the unit’s special design ensures optimum accessibility for cleaning and maintenance purposes.

If you would also like to benefit from these advantages or learn more about the optimization potential in your textile production, you are cordially invited to visit the Brückner team at ITMA ASIA 2025 in Singapore. In hall 7 at booth A-102, their experts will be happy to meet with you for a personal discussion and provide you with individual advice.

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: Brückner Textile Technologies GmbH & Co. KG