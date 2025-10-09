Atlas Introduces Next-Gen Ci3000 Weather-Ometer®

MOUNT PROSPECT, Illinois — October 8, 2025 — Atlas has officially launched the next-generation Ci3000 Weather-Ometer®, featuring nearly double the sample capacity, enhanced irradiance and temperature uniformity, a redesigned NextGen Ci user interface, and a sleek new exterior finish with integrated chamber lighting – all engineered to deliver more consistent and efficient testing across global labs. The upgraded system streamlines test setup, method selection, and day-to-day operation while building on the performance that has made the Ci-Series a trusted tool for plastics, coatings, and automotive OEMs.

A benchmark instrument for accelerated weathering and lightfastness testing, the Ci3000 is the most compact and cost-effective rotating-rack xenon arc unit in Atlas’s Weather-Ometer lineup (alongside Ci4400 and Ci5000). It reproduces years of outdoor exposure in weeks through controlled cycles of xenon light, heat, moisture, and spray.

“The Ci3000 has earned its place in labs worldwide by producing accurate, repeatable weathering data,” said Chelsea Todd, Product Marketing Manager at Atlas. “With these updates, customers gain higher throughput, wider test coverage, and improved stability – without losing the dependability they trust.”

Expanded sample capacity with improved uniformity

A new two-tier rotating rack nearly doubles sample capacity (from 20 to 38). Its redesigned airflow system delivers best-in-class, tier-to-tier uniformity across test parameters – an advantage for comparative and multi-client programs.

Wider irradiance range and stability

The next-gen Ci3000 introduces a widened irradiance range, enabling both high- and low-level test methods to be run directly, without additional modification. Controlled irradiance technology provides greater precision and repeatability, while advanced algorithms hold irradiance and temperature steady across varying lab conditions. These updates expand the instrument’s testing capabilities and improve reproducibility.

Simplified control and connectivity

The updated NextGen Ci user interface features a larger, high-contrast touchscreen for direct control of irradiance, temperature, humidity, and spray. Built-in notifications and multi-language support streamline daily operation. With WXView® II software, users can remotely monitor instruments, compare results across sites, archive data, and standardize workflows across facilities.

Automated environmental stability

SmartDamper™ technology provides advanced control of black panel temperatures (BPT/BST) and chamber temperature. This helps maintain tight, repeatable conditions and compensates for ambient fluctuations, supporting more reliable results across extended test runs.

Smarter, more efficient operation

A newly designed DI water cooling system improves lamp safety, efficiency, and reliability. The optional LiquiAir™ recirculating DI system can reduce tap-water use by up to 100%. A stacked indicator light clarifies test status at a glance.

Refreshed industrial design

The Ci3000 introduces a new exterior design in line with Atlas’s new design direction. A built-in chamber light makes lamp changes, cleaning, and maintenance easier.

Comprehensive standards coverage

The Ci3000 provides 14 factory pre-programmed methods, with space for 12 custom programs and sub-cycle capability. Its broadened irradiance range supports a wider range of test methods, and it conforms to current ISO, ASTM, SAE, Ford, GM, JASO, and other major global standards for weathering and lightfastness.

The Ci3000 will be on display at K-2025 in Düsseldorf, October 8–15, Hall 10 / D27.

For more information, visit atlas-mts.com

Source: Atlas Material Testing Technology – Atlas MTS