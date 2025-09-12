VDMA Member Companies On Display At ITMA ASIA

FRANKFURT, Germany — September 10, 2025 — ITMA ASIA + CITME end of October in Singapore will see a strong participation of around 70 VDMA member companies. They will cover nearly all different machinery chapters along the textile value chain including spinning and man-made fibres, nonwovens, weaving, braiding, knitting & warp knitting, finishing & dyeing as well as technologies for textile recycling and processing of recycled material. VDMA initiated a German Pavilion with two group stands (spinning in hall 4 and finishing in hall 7) with a total of 30 exhibitors.

Dr. Janpeter Horn, Chairman of the VDMA Textile Machinery Association and Managing Director of August Herzog Maschinenfabrik explains: “The main topics of the VDMA members are efficiency, automation, digitalisation and sustainability. The companies continue to strive for innovative and sustainable solutions with low environmental impact to reduce production costs, without compromising on the high quality of European machinery that customers rightly expect. This is expressed in the common slogan “Experience Leading Technology”. Even in challenging economic times, customers can rely on the VDMA members as dependable partners who stand for continuity, reliability and long-term support”.

Dr. Harald Weber, Managing Director of VDMA Textile Machinery adds: “Our members are looking forward to coming back with ITMA ASIA to Singapore after 20 years. With its central location and seamless travel options, Singapore is the perfect location for reaching customers from one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for textile and garment production.”

In general, Asia has been the number one production location for textiles and clothing in the world and will retain this position for a long time to come. So, it is no surprise that Asia is the most important sales market for the VDMA member companies. Almost half of German exports of textile machinery and accessories are shipped to Asia. In addition, numerous German textile machinery companies are producing locally with facilities e.g. in China, India and Vietnam.

Although German exports of textile machinery and accessories to Asia declined sharply in 2024, they stabilized overall in the first half of 2025. Deliveries to China, Uzbekistan and Pakistan even showed encouraging growth between January and June. It is hoped that this may be an indication of a more general upturn in global demand for machinery.

A list with all VDMA member companies exhibiting at ITMA ASIA + CITME 2025 is published at: www.vdma.eu/itma.

Posted: September 12, 2025

Source: VDMA — The German Textile Machinery Association