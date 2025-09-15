Vandewiele Group At ITMA ASIA Singapore 2025

KORTRIJK, Belgium — September 15, 2025 — At ITMA ASIA Singapore 2025, Vandewiele Group brands will converge to showcase breakthrough technologies across weaving, spinning, knitting, finishing, and digital solutions. From carpet weaving and jacquard, from spinning to knitting components, to MES platforms and AI-powered automation, the group presents a comprehensive vision for the future of textile manufacturing.

“Our presence reflects the strength and synergy of our brands. By combining innovation and customer- centric solutions, we aim to shape the future of textile manufacturing,” said Charles Beauduin, President of Vandewiele Group.

Highlights by Brand

Vandewiele (Hall 2 – Booth C301)

Vandewiele represents the cutting edge of carpet & velvet weaving, tufting, and finishing technologies. At ITMA ASIA Singapore 2025, Vandewiele will unveil the USF Carpet Weaving Machine, equipped with a digital Fast Creel and advanced 3-rapier system for high-speed production. The HST Tufting Platform offers unmatched flexibility and performance, reaching speeds of up to 2500 RPM. For

velvet applications, the VSi Velvet Machines redefine quality and efficiency in cut & loop production. Vandewiele’s innovations reflect a deep understanding of textile complexity and a bold vision for its future.

Bonas (Hall 2 – Booth C301)

A global leader in jacquard weaving technology, Bonas will present its latest Ji Jacquard Range, designed for high-speed, energy-efficient operation across a wide variety of applications—from fashion and home textiles to technical fabrics. With advanced servo control and modular architecture, Bonas machines offer unmatched design flexibility and low power consumption. At ITMA Singapore 2025, Bonas will demonstrate how its jacquard systems integrate seamlessly with weaving looms, enabling complex patterns and superior fabric quality with minimal downtime. 3 machines will be on display.

Superba (Hall 2 – Booth C301)

Specialized in heat-setting and finishing solutions for synthetic yarns, Superba will unveil the KR1, the AI-powered automatic knotting system that revolutionizes bobbin handling. Designed to meet the needs of large-scale yarn processing across multiple applications such as technical and carpet yarn, the KR1 ensures consistent knot quality, reduced waste, and faster changeovers. Superba’s innovations in thermal treatment and automation continue to support manufacturers in achieving superior yarn performance and operational efficiency.

Memminger-IRO (Hall 5 – Booth A205)

With decades of expertise in knitting machines components, Memminger- IRO continues to set the benchmark for precision and reliability in feeders for circular knitting. At ITMA ASIA Singapore 2025, the company will present a range of smart solutions designed to enhance productivity and fabric quality. Highlights include the MPF Positive Feeder, engineered for large-diameter machines; the MRA 4 Motor Drive System, which replaces traditional pulleys with high-efficiency servo motors; and the LMW 4 Fabric Scanner, capable of detecting defects even in plated fabrics. The new K52 ATC Storage Feeder introduces active tension control for jacquard applications, reinforcing Memminger-IRO’s role as a technology leader in the knitting sector.

Savio (Hall 4 – Booth A302)

Renowned for its winding, twisting and spinning solutions, Savio brings to Singapore a strong focus on artificial intelligence, automation and digital integration. On display will be Proxima Smartconer®, Savio’s next- generation winding machine, now available in the complete range of configurations: fully automatic, manual feeding, cone-to-cone, Duo Lot, and large bobbin feeding for the carded wool sector. The latest winding upgrades include energy-saving features, optimized bobbin flow and new AI-powered functions. The platform also integrates Savio Insight, a web- based system for real-time production monitoring and control. Savio will also present also the air-jet spinning machine Lybra Smartspinner®, equipped with the versatile technology of Multi Blend System—the onboard solution for blending different fibres and colour mixtures.

Mesdan (Hall 4 – Booth A302)

Mesdan will be exhibiting in Singapore 4 of their most important lab equipment: Contest-S (high-volume cotton fiber stickiness detector); Autofil (fully automatic tensile strength tester); Nati Advanced (the latest version of the famous neps and trash indicator); Burstmatic 2 (pneumatic fabric tester). Additionally, on the exhibited Savio Proxima winder, the latest splicers versions will be installed, featuring technological upgrades to improve the durability of mechanical parts, and to guarantee the utmost consistency in splice quality.

Loepfe (Hall 4 – Booth A302)

70 Years of Loepfe – A Tradition of Innovation Celebrated at ITMA ASIA 2025 in Singapore For 70 years, Loepfe has embodied precision, technological excellence, and uncompromising quality. Founded in 1955 by two visionary brothers, Helmut and Erich Loepfe, the company has been a pioneer in yarn quality control – continuously pushing technological boundaries to meet and exceed industry expectations. Celebrate with Loepfe in Hall 4 on booth A302, where you can experience firsthand Loepfe’s unique and clever yarn clearing methods. Take a moment to create your own memory in front of the stunning Swiss Alps backdrop, symbolizing the precision and reliability that define Loepfe brand.

BMSvision (Hall 5 – Booth A206)

BMSvision is a pioneer in MES technology. At ITMA Singapore 2025, BMSvision will showcase KnitMaster, a comprehensive MES solution offering real-time production visibility across knitting operations. With proven 24/7/365 data capture and analytics, the AI and ML-supported MES solutions of BMSvision empower manufacturers to make data-driven decisions and achieve measurable results: reduced costs and improved operational performance. ITMA Singapore has also the scoop on BMSvision’s new DU3. This compact data terminal enables real-time machine monitoring, now enhanced with additional input options and a touchscreen interface.

Sedo Treepoint (Hall 8 – Booth B410)

Sedo Treepoint will be showcasing its latest solutions for textile automation and digitalization at ITMA ASIA 2025. Highlights include the new Sedomat 6010 controller, MES systems such as SedoMaster, TMS, SedoExpert and EnergyMaster with automatic production planning (APS) and process optimization as well as Connect, the cloud-based solution for the entire textile industry. The portfolio is complemented by ColorMasterConnect, a web-based application for flexible colour management. The aim: higher efficiency, quality and sustainable production.

Weaving: Hall 2 – C301

Spinning: Hall 4 – A302

Knitting: Hall 5 – A205

Finishing: Hall 8 – B410

MES & Digital: Hall 5 – A206

Posted: September 15, 2025

Source: Vandewiele Group SA