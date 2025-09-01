TEXTILCOLOR AG Acquires Pyroshell™ — Patents From Schoeller Textil AG

SEVELEN, Switzerland — August 11, 2025 — TEXTILCOLOR AG, a provider of innovative textile chemicals, has announced the acquisition of the application patents for Pyroshell™ from Schoeller Textil AG, based in Sevelen.

Textilcolor already manufactures the chemical components used in the Pyroshell™ technology and is now also acquiring the patents of the application technology. This strategically important step strengthens the company’s position in the international market and makes Pyroshell™ available to a wide range of customers in high-tech textile manufacturing. This unique technology can now be usedin an even larger segment of functional and protective textiles.

Pyroshell™ technology is a patented, permanent flame protection for polyamide and polyester fabrics and represents a milestone in the field of protective equipment for synthetic textiles. Pyroshell™ is revolutionising flame protection by significantly reducing the risk of burns. When a fabric equipped with Pyroshell™ is exposed to a flame, its textile structure expands substantially in volume. This effect keeps heat and fire-promoting gases largely away from the fabric. Therefore the time between the first sensation of pain from heat exposure and the onset of second-degree burns doubles. As a result, wearers gain valuable additional reaction time compared to conventional flame protection solutions.

Unlike conventional treatments, Pyroshell™ is firmly integrated into the textile fabric. This ensures permanent, halogen-free protection that cannot be washed off or worn away – all while maintaining full breathability, elasticity, and freedom of movement. This makes the technology particularly suitable for security personnel, railway workers, police officers, electricians and military special forces who require the highest level of protection against potential contact with flames or sparks, without impairing the comfort of synthetic performance fabrics.

The technology is already being used in tactical clothing, such as UF PRO’s Striker FR Gen.2 BDU, which was developed specifically for extreme conditions such as flashover fires or IED scenarios.

The advantages at a glance:

Permanent flame protection – no washing or wearing off

Suitable for synthetic fabrics such as polyamide and polyester

High comfort – breathable, water- and wind-repellent, tear- and abrasion-resistant

Durable and sustainable – halogen-free, integrated protection instead of surface coating

Patented safety – property rights until 2037, ensuring full market freedom

“The acquisition is another milestone in our long-term growth strategy in the field of high-tech textile technologies,” explains Detlef Fischer, CEO of TEXTILCOLOR AG. “With Pyroshell™, we are not only acquiring a renowned technology but also a team of highly qualified application engineers. This will enable us to support our customers worldwide with integrating this innovative technology into their production processes. We will continue to develop the products created through this partnership to deliver sustainable, future-oriented solutions. The existing customer relationships of Schoeller Textiles AG will continue to be served with the same high quality within the established partner network – and will be further strengthened by the expanded capabilities of TEXTILCOLOR AG.”

Posted: September 1, 2025

Source: TEXTILCOLOR AG