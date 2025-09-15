Taiwan’s Textile Machinery: Showcasing Sustainability × Automation × Flexibility At ITMA ASIA + CITME Singapore

TAIPEI, Taiwan — September 15, 2025 — The 2025 ITMA ASIA + CITME Singapore will be held from October 28 to 30 at the Singapore EXPO. Organized by the International Trade Administration (MOEA), executed by TAITRA in collaboration with TAMI, the showcase will gather 34 Taiwanese companies under the theme “Weave Your Dreams with Taiwan Textile Machinery.” Through press briefing & media meetup, quick pitch & demo shows, and guided buyer tours, Taiwan will present its latest achievements in AI, smart manufacturing, and sustainable textile production.

In response to strict decarbonization targets set by global apparel brands and the growing demand for high-volume, diverse production driven by fast fashion, Taiwanese companies leverage their longstanding role as trusted suppliers to Adidas, Nike, and Lululemon. By integrating supply chains with continuous R&D innovation, they not only meet rigorous quality standards but also effectively reduce defect rates and carbon emissions. Supported by Taiwan’s ICT industry, AI sensors, data analytics, and control systems are swiftly adopted, driving smart upgrades that help buyers achieve the optimal balance of cost, efficiency, and sustainability.

Reshaping Asian Manufacturing: Taiwan’s Smart and Sustainable Textile Solutions

At the opening-day International Press Conference, six leading Taiwanese companies will unveil innovations that merge intelligence with sustainability—offering practical answers to global manufacturing challenges.

Pailung introduces a knitting solution with AI-powered defect detection and digital production control, ensuring stable, high-volume delivery.

More than individual machines, these are scalable, factory-level solutions that help transform Asia’s textile production toward a smarter, greener future.

Technology Up Close: Quick Pitch & Demo Shows Spotlight Next-Generation Smart Textile Manufacturing

During the exhibition, 11 Taiwanese companies will host Quick Pitch & Demo Shows—short, impactful demos at their booths. Organized around three themes, the shows highlight how Taiwan turns innovation into real-world manufacturing value.

Under AI-Driven Smart Manufacturing, exhibitors demonstrate how intelligence enhances efficiency and stability.

Pailung ’s latest circular knitting machine combines speed and automation for high-mix, high-volume output.

The Low-Carbon × Flexible Sampling theme targets small-batch agility.

CCI ’s Evergreen II sampling loom produces diverse woven samples with a single bobbin, simplifying development and lowering cost.

Finally, Sustainability-Driven × Smart Upgrades show how digital systems reduce dyeing’s environmental impact.

ACME reinforces its conveyor dyeing’s energy and water-saving edge.

Taiwan Textile Machinery Industry Map Driving Global Collaboration

TAITRA is also launching the Taiwan Smart Textile Machinery Buyer’s Guide, a comprehensive directory covering leading suppliers in knitting, weaving, dyeing and finishing, specialty chemicals, and automation systems. With this resource, apparel brands and garment manufacturers can save time in supplier selection and quickly identify solutions best suited to their needs.

Sustainability and intelligence are at the core of Taiwan’s offering. Beyond standalone equipment, Taiwanese suppliers deliver integrated solutions that help global factories maintain high efficiency, reduce costs, and comply with international ESG standards in today’s highly competitive market. 2025 ITMA ASIA + CITME Singapore will serve as the ideal platform to validate these solutions and establish new partnerships with Taiwanese innovators.

