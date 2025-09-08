Ready For Low-Carbon PET Fibers: Indorama Ventures’ Certified Supply Chain Enables Bio-Based Textiles At Scale

BANGKOK, Thailand — September 5, 2025 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, is accelerating the textile industry’s transition to lower-carbon materials with its scalable, high-performance bio-based PET fibers and yarns under the deja™ Bio portfolio.

At the upcoming Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress on September 10-12, Claire Mattelet, Global Sustainability Program Head for Indorama Ventures’ Fibers Business, will share the company’s experience in developing a fully certified, low-carbon supply chain at scale.

Her presentation will explore several challenges, such as:

Securing reliable sources of renewable feedstocks to produce bio-based PTA and MEG inhouse or sourcing bio-based chemicals such as bio-based MEG from trusted partners

Converting feedstock into PET chips, yarns, and fibers

And navigating complex certification requirements

As a result, Indorama Ventures is now able to offer customers and brand owners an integrated, fully certified supply chain through mass balance at scale.

Using a mass-balance approach means that renewable feedstocks, such as used cooking oil, are blended with fossil-based raw materials in existing production systems.

The renewable content is then allocated to final products using certified methods like ISCC+, ensuring traceability throughout the value chain and compliance with chain-of-custody requirements.

By leveraging existing infrastructure, coupled with R&D capabilities and proven technologies, Indorama Ventures enables rapid market deployment of bio-based PET fibers and yarns that are chemically identical to their fossil counterparts. This ensures customer processes remain the same, performance metrics such as durability, dyeability, and strength are equal to virgin solutions, and brand owners and converters can speed up qualification lead times and immediately reduce scope 3 emissions to seamlessly upgrade their existing product lines.

Indorama Ventures invites brand owners, manufacturers, and industry partners to explore the deja™ Bio portfolio and join the movement toward a lower-carbon textile industry.

The technology is proven, the supply chain is built.

Posted: September 8, 2025

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited